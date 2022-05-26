Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe military police nabs another bogus recruitment agent

by Staff reporter
ANOTHER fake recruitment agent who duped prospective army recruits was arrested yesterday by the Zimbabwe National Army Military Police with the army stressing that it neither uses any agents nor third parties in its recruitment and does not charge fees.

The alleged bogus agent, Emmaculanni Chimombe , alias Lieutenant George, was apprehended after he duped his victims of money under the guise that he will facilitate their recruitment into the army.

ZNA Director of Public Relations, Colonel Alphios Makotore, confirmed the arrest and warned members of the public to be wary of bogus recruitment agencies saying the ZNA does not recruit through third parties neither does it charge a fee.

"Chimombe alias Lieutenant George duped Brian Ncube of US$140 and Victor Hanembuya of US$135 after promising them that he could facilitate their recruitment into the ZNA. Chimombe would collect various amounts of cash from his victims after misrepresenting himself as a recruiting officer based at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks," said Col Makotore in a statement.

"More individuals are said to have fallen prey to Chimombe who was using his accomplices to link up with many unsuspecting job seekers in Buhera."

He said four victims had come forward to register their complaints against Chimombe and more were still expected.

"Chimombe was arrested after a tip off from Ncube and Hanembuya who became suspicious as he was being evasive on the promises he had made to them. On being apprehended, Chimombe implicated some of his accomplices who are still at large. Investigations to bring his accomplices to book are still ongoing.

"The ZNA would like to commend and applaud Ncube and Hanembuya for reporting the bogus recruiting agent," Col Makotore said.

The ZNA, he said, is concerned that members of the public continue to fall prey to bogus recruitment agents despite making it clear that the ZNA does not engage third parties as recruitment agents nor does it charge a fee for anyone to join the                                                                        army.

"All suspicious characters must be reported to the Zimbabwe Military Police on the following hotline numbers: 0712842318, 0772258410 or the nearest ZRP station or nearest military camp. The ZNA requests members of the public to report before they become victims," Col Makotore said.

Last week, ZNA confirmed the arrest of Tsikwa Chitepo by the police.

Allegations against Chitepo was that he used social media to lure potential recruits after misrepresenting that he was a soldier.

He misrepresented to his would be victims that he was a ZNA recruitment agent responsible for the recruitment of new members into the army.

Col Makotore said the army was worried about the proliferation of these scams, despite having conducted a number of awareness campaigns warning the public that there were no recruiting agents and the military did its recruitment directly and openly.

Source - The Herald
