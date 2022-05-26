Chamisa deletes tweet after being exposed

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa was forced to delete a tweet in which he had posted a picture of himself with a man in ZANU PF regalia after a Twitter user commented that the man in the picture identified as Wilimore Ncube from Zhombe was not a member of ZANU PF and had worn party regalia for a photo opportunity.Investigations by this publication revealed that Wilimore Ncube was appointed to serve as kraalhead by headman Nduku Munashe Dube. Headman Nduku himself last week fined people for wearing Mnangagwa regalia in his area.A ZANU PF member was recently fined 4 goats and $35usd for wearing a Mnangagwa cap in Headman Nduku's area.Wilimore Ncube who took a picture with Nelson Chamisa is an uncle to Headman Nduku Munashe Dube.Chamisa had posted a picture of Wilimore Ncube with a caption which read : "Our mandate and task … They will invest in weapons, ammunition , violence, propaganda, hate and toxicity but we are called to invest in building and ushering in PEACE, HARMONY, LOVE, UNITY and RECONCILIATION. A New Great Zimbabwe is loading. Sizonqoba Nomakanjani! BlessedThursday."Chamisa went on to delete the tweet after it was exposed that Wilimore Ncube had abused ZANU PF Regalia for a photo opportunity.Meanwhile ZANU PF youths have written a petition seeking recourse over fines for wearing President ED Mnangagwa's regalia in Zhombe.The youth have also complained that Headman Nduku is charging 10USD to enter his court and he refuses the RTGS local currency in contravention of Zimbabwean laws and the Traditional leaders act.