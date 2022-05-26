Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman steals ex-boyfriend's money

A 27-YEAR-OLD Shamva woman is in soup after she stole her ex-boyfriend's US$110 which she forcibly took on the  petext of safe keeping.


The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates  court on Friday where Ratidzai Soda appeared before magistrate Samantha Dhlamini.

The state led by Nyasha Mhonda alleges on May 1 at Mushambanyama village, Shamva Everisto Isaac (35) met her ex-girlfriend Soda at a tuckshop where he was buying beer.

Soda demanded one bottle of beer and Isaac bought her.

She  forcibly took his wallet which  was at the back of his wallet containing  $110.

Isaac demanded his wallet and Soda said she was safe keeping the wallet and he would give him tomorrow. 

The man gave in to Soda's move and he went to a nyau dance.

He came back the following morning demanding his wallet and he was given only $20 was left and he filed a police report leading to the arrest of Soda.

The matter continues tomorrow.

