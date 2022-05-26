Pedestrian dies in a hit and run accident

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 53 YEAR-OLD Bindura man was hit and run by an unkwnon motor vehicle on Wednesday night and died upon admission at Bindura hospital.

Deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the accident."I can confirm the death of John Mwanga of Chipindura High school, Bindura who died after he was hit by a dangerous motorist who fled the scene after knocking him down," Dhliwayo said.Allegations are that Mwanga was walking along Bindura-Mount Darwin road around 22:00 hours when the accident occured.He sustained a deep cut on the head and sustained a serious leg fracture.Mwanga was picked by a Good Samaritan Tinashe Matangira who rushed him to Bindura hospital where he died upon admission.Police is appealing for information which can lead to the arrest of the suspect.