News / National
Zanu-PF MP dies in car accident
3 hrs ago | Views
ZANU PF Gokwe-Kabuyuni MP, Hon Leonard Chikomba has died.
He was 67.
ZANU PF Midlands Provincial Chairperson, Senator Larry Mavima said Hon Chikomba died in a car accident this evening, some 20 kilometres from Chitekete on his way home from a party meeting in Gweru.
Source - zbc
