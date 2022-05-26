Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF MP dies in car accident

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZANU PF Gokwe-Kabuyuni MP, Hon Leonard Chikomba has died.

He was 67.

ZANU PF Midlands Provincial Chairperson, Senator Larry Mavima said Hon Chikomba died in a car accident this evening, some 20 kilometres from Chitekete on his way home from a party meeting in Gweru.
Article source *
Article image *
Tags *
Credit image *
Save As Draft Save Changes


Source - zbc
More on: #Zanu, #Accident_

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa's Davos trip of shame

6 hrs ago | 836 Views

Chiwenga-Indonesia arms deal jolts UK

7 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Hungry man jailed for stealing aunt's groceries

7 hrs ago | 260 Views

Pedestrian dies in a hit and run accident

7 hrs ago | 487 Views

Woman steals ex-boyfriend's money

7 hrs ago | 442 Views

Chamisa deletes tweet after being exposed

11 hrs ago | 3933 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to seize more black-owned farms, offers them to diasporans

17 hrs ago | 1897 Views

Independent politician withdraws ahead of by -election

17 hrs ago | 1664 Views

Independent politician withdraws ahead of by -election

18 hrs ago | 719 Views

Man in court for stealing over 30 cars

18 hrs ago | 1311 Views

PSL summons Bosso, Dembare over BF mayhem

18 hrs ago | 290 Views

New political party set to contest in the 2023 elections

18 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Zec refuses to release voters roll to 'regime change' NGOs

18 hrs ago | 567 Views

Pomona deal exposes MDC councillors

18 hrs ago | 315 Views

Nurses lose faith in Chiwenga

18 hrs ago | 426 Views

Villagers attack MP over fertilizer allocation

18 hrs ago | 310 Views

Egodini mall first phase deadline deferred

18 hrs ago | 268 Views

New Beitbridge bus terminal opens to public

18 hrs ago | 331 Views

Nothing new about CCC's same old characters

18 hrs ago | 229 Views

Command burial as Chiwenga presides over chief's burial

18 hrs ago | 706 Views

Zimbabwe military police nabs another bogus recruitment agent

18 hrs ago | 299 Views

Mnangagwa returns from useless Davos trip

18 hrs ago | 402 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days