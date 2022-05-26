Latest News Editor's Choice


Women's League endorses Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zanu-PF Women's League has thrown its weight behind President Mnangagwa as the party's sole candidate for next year's general elections.

This came out during the Women's League provincial conferences held across the country over the weekend.

Further, the provinces came up with lists of people they want to take up posts in the national executive.

In Manicaland Province, eight districts unanimously endorsed Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Monica Mutsvangwa as an uncontested provincial nominee.

The endorsement took place at the Women's League's provincial conference held at Marymount Teacher's College in Mutare.

As a result, Mutsvangwa and three other provincial nominees, Cdes Lucia Chitura, Kerenia Uta Chimuso, Ivy Mhlanga and Theresa Rudo Nyapokoto, will battle it out with others for national positions in the league at the upcoming 7th Zanu-PF National Women's League elective conference slated for June 23 to 26.

In an interview, member of the Secretariat in charge of the provincial elections, Address Matiirira, said they went smoothly and peacefully.

"We have come to Manicaland to conduct the provincial elections for nominees who will contest for national positions in the Women's League," she said.

"As expected, the elections ran smoothly and we experienced no challenges. For the first position, Manicaland Women's League unanimously voted for Senator Mutsvangwa. She was uncontested and it shows how much she is loved by fellow Women's League members.

"We started with conducting district primary elections as we had some districts that had two or more people contesting and these are Makoni, Mutare and Mutasa district."

Only those that submitted their CVs and had been cleared by security were eligible to contest in the elections.

Matiirira said the elections were free and fair and no one was left complaining agains the process.

In Harare Province, the League's provincial chairperson Ratidzo Mukarati said they resolved that their candidate for next year's Presidential elections would be President Mnangagwa.

She also said they were finalising on their representatives.

Mukarati commended the women for conducting their processes in a peaceful manner.

In Mashonaland East, the women also endorsed President Mnangagwa as their candidate and said they were advocating for equal representation in both party and Government with 50-50 representation.



Source - The Herald

