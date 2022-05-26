Zimbabweans to benefit from Malawi dual citizenship

News / National

by Staff reporter

MALAWI has introduced dual citizenship and this means that those who are born outside its borders to Malawian parents can now be granted citizenship.A number of Malawians moved to Zimbabwe especially during the years of the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland – a three-nation political and economic unit that was founded in 1953 consisting of Southern Rhodesia (Zimbabwe), Northern Rhodesia (Zambia) and Nyasaland (Malawi).The federation collapsed in 1963 because of pending independence of Malawi and Zambia.Zimbabwe had a strong mining and farming base hence Zambians and Malawians moved to the country to work in the mines and on farms.In an interview, Malawian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Dr Mwayiwayo Polepole said during the time of the federation, Malawi was not a mining or farming country hence it was a labour market for the mines and farms in Zimbabwe."If you have Malawian parents and you have the documents to prove that you are entitled to dual citizenship.You can visit the Embassy and get help on how to go through the process," said Dr Polepole.He said those who did not have their parents' documents but know the village of origin of their parents in Malawi can be assisted by their respective village heads or other traditional leaders.Dr Polepole said about six million people born of Malawian parents are living in different countries in the region and some of them want to return to Malawi but have been failing to do so because they are considered aliens.He said children born to Malawian parents can have dual citizenship up to the age of 19 and thereafter renounce the other one."Dual citizenship means you enjoy the privileges of being a Malawian and also being Zimbabwean," he said.A Bulawayo resident, Mr Elson Banda who said his parents are Malawians, said the dual citizenship initiative is a very welcome development as he can now be granted Malawian citizenship."My parents are from Malawi but by virtue of being born in Zimbabwe I have a Zimbabwean passport and used to be treated as a foreigner in Malawi," said Mr Banda.