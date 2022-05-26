Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chris Kuruneri dies

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Former Finance Minister Christopher Tichaona Kuruneri has died after a long illness, a relative confirmed to Newsday.

"The Kuruneri family, with deep sadness would humbly like to announce the death of the former finance minister on the 28th of May 2022," the relative said.

"The family is gratefully overwhelmed by the flood of heart-warming messages of condolence, support and love we are receiving from friends and family."

The family is asking for privacy to deal with their loss and finalizing funeral arrangements.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF MP dies in car accident

2 hrs ago | 467 Views

Zimbabwe starlet Ndiweni offered professional contract at Newcastle United

2 hrs ago | 746 Views

Border jumping, smuggling between Zimbabwe, SA persist

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

'Zanu-PF women scared to challenge Mutsvangwa'

2 hrs ago | 469 Views

Mnangagwa says, factional fights tearing Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 379 Views

'Biti's assault trial may never kick off'

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Ndebele 'king' calls off State House invasion

2 hrs ago | 560 Views

Mnangagwa dares West on fossil fuels

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zupco hikes fares by 100%

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

3 Zimbabweans die in SA crash

2 hrs ago | 428 Views

Mudenda agrees to diaspora vote

2 hrs ago | 574 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF is intolerate, period!

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Dembare in drab draw

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa 2023 re-election bid causes jitters

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Chamisa makes waves in Binga

2 hrs ago | 419 Views

Missing docket haunts acting PG

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Police, soldiers to raid maize hoarders

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Gukurahundi survivors still struggling to get IDs

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa's Davos jaunt criticised

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Tuli Manyange Dam work gathers momentum

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabweans to benefit from Malawi dual citizenship

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Lift sanctions on Zimbabwe, says AU

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Probe into NSSA rot begins

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Women's League endorses Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 58 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days