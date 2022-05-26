Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Biti's assault trial may never kick off'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ACTING deputy prosecutor-general Michael Reza has said Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim vice-president Tendai Biti's trial for allegedly assaulting a Russian national might never resume because Biti keeps postponing it.

Biti is accused of verbally assaulting Russian, Tatiana Aleshina at the Harare Magistrates' Court two years ago.

The trial is yet to start because Biti keeps filing endless applications to delay the trial, Reza told the court.

This was after Biti's lawyer Alec Muchadehama on Friday filed another application for postponement of the trial, saying the State should provide him with the transcript of proceedings so that he files an application for referral of the matter to the Constitutional
Court.

However, Reza opposed the application saying the matter should go to trial because it had taken too long to take place.

Reza further said magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro should stamp her authority by stopping Biti from making any further applications, adding that he should approach the High Court for recourse, not lower courts.

"Every single application that the accused person is entitled to has been made by the accused person in this court. Numerous applications for postponement have been granted at the instigation of the defence. The record of proceedings does not stop these proceedings. This is the time for this court to order the commencement of this trial, otherwise it will not kick off during our lifetime," Reza said.

Biti had asked Muchuchuti-Guwuriro to recuse herself in the matter saying she was biased after she dismissed two of his applications for her recusal.

Aggrieved by the dismissal of his application, Biti approached the High Court, but Justice Tawanda Chitapi dismissed the review saying there was no bias shown by Muchuchuti-Guwuriro.

Justice Chitapi ordered the matter to proceed with at the lower court, but Biti filed three more applications that postponed the case.

Source - newsday zimbabwe
More on: #Biti, #Court, #Assault

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF MP dies in car accident

2 hrs ago | 470 Views

Zimbabwe starlet Ndiweni offered professional contract at Newcastle United

2 hrs ago | 749 Views

Border jumping, smuggling between Zimbabwe, SA persist

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

'Zanu-PF women scared to challenge Mutsvangwa'

2 hrs ago | 471 Views

Mnangagwa says, factional fights tearing Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 381 Views

Ndebele 'king' calls off State House invasion

2 hrs ago | 561 Views

Mnangagwa dares West on fossil fuels

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zupco hikes fares by 100%

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

3 Zimbabweans die in SA crash

2 hrs ago | 428 Views

Mudenda agrees to diaspora vote

2 hrs ago | 578 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF is intolerate, period!

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Dembare in drab draw

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Chris Kuruneri dies

2 hrs ago | 618 Views

Mnangagwa 2023 re-election bid causes jitters

2 hrs ago | 300 Views

Chamisa makes waves in Binga

2 hrs ago | 421 Views

Missing docket haunts acting PG

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Police, soldiers to raid maize hoarders

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Gukurahundi survivors still struggling to get IDs

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa's Davos jaunt criticised

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Tuli Manyange Dam work gathers momentum

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabweans to benefit from Malawi dual citizenship

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Lift sanctions on Zimbabwe, says AU

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Probe into NSSA rot begins

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Women's League endorses Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 58 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days