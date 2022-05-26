Zimbabwe starlet Ndiweni offered professional contract at Newcastle United

News / National

by Staff reporter

ENGLAND-BORN Zimbabwean starlet Michael Ndiweni has been offered his first professional contract by English Premier League side Newcastle United.The 18-year-old forward was offered the contract following a remarkable season for the club's Under-18 side. He scored 13 goals in 18 games last term.Ndiweni's contract offer was confirmed when Newcastle United's Academy dropped its retained list ahead of the 2022/23 season, seeing a few familiar names released by the club and others offered professional contracts."At Under-18 level, second-year scholars Harry Barclay, Kyle Crossley, James Huntley, Jamie Miley, Michael Ndiweni and Joshua Stewart have all been offered professional contracts, while Piotr Banda, Liam Chrystal, Joel Green, Josh Nicholson and Nathan Robertson will leave the academy this summer," the club said.Newcastle United Academy manager Steve Harper added: "I'd like to thank each and every player for their efforts during their time at the Academy."Many of the players leaving us have been here for several years so this will be an emotional time as they take a new step on their career path."Our aim is to not just develop good footballers that can play in the first team, but good people who are equipped and prepared for life in or out of the game, and I'm incredibly proud of the Academy staff for driving and supporting that ethos."I'd like to wish the players leaving us the very best of luck with their careers."For the players staying with us, there is a new challenge ahead of them and we look forward to seeing them back for pre-season."Ndiweni had an impressive campaign with the Newcastle United Academy, with his consistent performances catching the eye of first team manager Eddie Howe, who responded by inviting the gifted youngster to train with the senior team in March.The young starlet was born in Throckley, Newcastle to Zimbabwean parents and joined the Newcastle youth set-up at the age of 12.Last year the Ndiweni, who is eligible to play for both his native England and Zimbabwe earned a spot in The Guardian newspaper's Next Generation 2020, highlighting 20 of the best young talents at Premier League clubs.