Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PHOTOS: Alleged ZANU PF hooligans beat up CCC members

by Mandla Ndlovu
5 hrs ago | Views
Nelson Chamisa led  Citizens' Coalition for Change has reported that 3 of its members  were injured after alleged ZANUPF hooligans attacked them on Sunday.


"3 people were injured after ZANUPF thugs attacked our members soon after Kwekwe victory celebration rally today. We continue to condemn any violent behavior by members of ZANUPF particularly those from the Midlands province. The perpetrators must face justice." The party posted on Twitter.

Commenting on the incident, oposition aligned journalist Hopewell Chin'ono said, "After Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa finished addressing a rally in the Midlands town of Kwekwe, this is what ZANUPF Thugs did to @CCCZimbabwe supporters. 3 were hospitalized after the brutal attack. This shows a tragic group of youths with no ideas at all!"

Police are yet to issue a statement on the matter.


Source - Byo24News
More on: #CCC, #ZANU_PF, #Kwekwe

Comments


Must Read

CCC Binga MP Dubeko Sibanda's wife joins ZANU PF

4 hrs ago | 2342 Views

Zanu-PF MP dies in car accident

7 hrs ago | 1371 Views

Zimbabwe starlet Ndiweni offered professional contract at Newcastle United

7 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Border jumping, smuggling between Zimbabwe, SA persist

7 hrs ago | 807 Views

'Zanu-PF women scared to challenge Mutsvangwa'

7 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Mnangagwa says, factional fights tearing Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 937 Views

'Biti's assault trial may never kick off'

7 hrs ago | 429 Views

Ndebele 'king' calls off State House invasion

7 hrs ago | 1661 Views

Mnangagwa dares West on fossil fuels

7 hrs ago | 602 Views

Zupco hikes fares by 100%

7 hrs ago | 839 Views

3 Zimbabweans die in SA crash

7 hrs ago | 856 Views

Mudenda agrees to diaspora vote

7 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF is intolerate, period!

7 hrs ago | 210 Views

Dembare in drab draw

7 hrs ago | 218 Views

Chris Kuruneri dies

7 hrs ago | 1673 Views

Mnangagwa 2023 re-election bid causes jitters

7 hrs ago | 771 Views

Chamisa makes waves in Binga

7 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Missing docket haunts acting PG

7 hrs ago | 427 Views

Police, soldiers to raid maize hoarders

7 hrs ago | 352 Views

Gukurahundi survivors still struggling to get IDs

7 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mnangagwa's Davos jaunt criticised

7 hrs ago | 289 Views

Tuli Manyange Dam work gathers momentum

7 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabweans to benefit from Malawi dual citizenship

7 hrs ago | 396 Views

Lift sanctions on Zimbabwe, says AU

7 hrs ago | 211 Views

Probe into NSSA rot begins

7 hrs ago | 256 Views

Women's League endorses Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 100 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days