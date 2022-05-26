PHOTOS: Alleged ZANU PF hooligans beat up CCC members

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Nelson Chamisa led Citizens' Coalition for Change has reported that 3 of its members were injured after alleged ZANUPF hooligans attacked them on Sunday."3 people were injured after ZANUPF thugs attacked our members soon after Kwekwe victory celebration rally today. We continue to condemn any violent behavior by members of ZANUPF particularly those from the Midlands province. The perpetrators must face justice." The party posted on Twitter.Commenting on the incident, oposition aligned journalist Hopewell Chin'ono said, "After Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa finished addressing a rally in the Midlands town of Kwekwe, this is what ZANUPF Thugs did to @CCCZimbabwe supporters. 3 were hospitalized after the brutal attack. This shows a tragic group of youths with no ideas at all!"Police are yet to issue a statement on the matter.