CCC Binga MP Dubeko Sibanda's wife joins ZANU PF

by Mandla Ndlovu
by Mandla Ndlovu
The wife of Prince Dubeko Sibanda the CCC Binga North Member of Parliament Memory joined ZANU PF on Monday, day after the CCC leader Nelson Chamisa addressed a thank you rally in the district.

ZANU PF social media accounts flooded the internet with pictures of the welcome ceremony that was presided over by ZANU PF Hwange District Chair Cde Mathew Muleya  and attended by a host of party members.



Sibanda and his wife have been having been having marital issues which have dragged them to court.


In January Memory accused her husband of verbal and emotional abuse coupled with several threats of physical abuse. The threats culminated in threats to kill her and his mother-in-law with an axe after the latter and their children had forced their way into the couple's bedroom upon hearing her scream for help as Sibanda strangled her then picked an axe and threatened to axe her to death.

Source - Byo24News

