Woman jailed for stealing ex-boyfriend's money

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 27-YEAR-OLD Shamva woman who stole her ex-boyfriend's US$110 which she forcibly took on the pretext of safekeeping has been convicted today.Ratidzai Soda was sentenced to eight months in jail by Bindura magistrate Samantha Dhlamini.She was lucky to escape jail after the magistrate conditionally suspended five months and the other remaining three months were commuted to community service.Prosecutor Nyasha Mhonda told the court that on May 1 at Mushambanyama village, Shamva Everisto Isaac (35) met her ex-girlfriend Soda at a tuckshop where he was buying beer.Soda demanded one bottle of beer and Isaac bought her.She forcibly took his wallet which was at the back of his wallet containing $110.Isaac demanded his wallet and Soda said she was safekeeping the wallet and he would give him tomorrow.The man gave in to Soda's move and he went to a nyau dance.He came back the following morning demanding his wallet and he was given only $20 was left and he filed a police report leading to the arrest of Soda.