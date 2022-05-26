Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Unknown Major general declared a hero

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has declared Major-General (Retired) Godfrey Chanakira a National Hero, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, has announced.

Major-General Chanakira died last week at a local hospital, and Dr Sibanda confirmed that he, "has been declared a National Hero after further consultations".

At the time of his death, the former military commander was Permanent Secretary in the office of Vice President, Dr Constantino Chiwenga.

Meanwhile, Francis Gondo, Charles Savanhu and Christopher Kuruneri have all been declared provincial heroes, while Chief Denis Nhlamba has been granted a State-Assisted funeral.

Vice President Chiwenga is scheduled to represent the President at the funeral of the chief.


Source - the herald
More on: #Soldier, #Hero, #Chiwenga

Comments


Must Read

Wife attempts to murder husband's lover

3 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested over US$10 000 fraud

3 hrs ago | 365 Views

Sex toys vendor granted ZW$30k bail

4 hrs ago | 344 Views

Woman jailed for stealing ex-boyfriend's money

6 hrs ago | 469 Views

Why do Zim Christians believe in God's protection only against other ordinary citizens but terrified of resisting brutal regime?

6 hrs ago | 389 Views

ZimAchievers mark 11th anniversary in style

7 hrs ago | 182 Views

Chiredzi, Mutoko learners access digital resources without data connection

7 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zimbabwe ruling establishment should stop abusing baseless 'illegal regime change' accusations to stifle legitimate dissent!

7 hrs ago | 194 Views

CCC Binga MP Dubeko Sibanda's wife joins ZANU PF

12 hrs ago | 4584 Views

PHOTOS: Alleged ZANU PF hooligans beat up CCC members

13 hrs ago | 2077 Views

Zanu-PF MP dies in car accident

15 hrs ago | 1802 Views

Zimbabwe starlet Ndiweni offered professional contract at Newcastle United

15 hrs ago | 1835 Views

Border jumping, smuggling between Zimbabwe, SA persist

15 hrs ago | 1019 Views

'Zanu-PF women scared to challenge Mutsvangwa'

15 hrs ago | 1560 Views

Mnangagwa says, factional fights tearing Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 1175 Views

'Biti's assault trial may never kick off'

15 hrs ago | 537 Views

Ndebele 'king' calls off State House invasion

15 hrs ago | 2907 Views

Mnangagwa dares West on fossil fuels

15 hrs ago | 760 Views

Zupco hikes fares by 100%

15 hrs ago | 1522 Views

3 Zimbabweans die in SA crash

15 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Mudenda agrees to diaspora vote

15 hrs ago | 1832 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF is intolerate, period!

15 hrs ago | 260 Views

Dembare in drab draw

15 hrs ago | 281 Views

Chris Kuruneri dies

15 hrs ago | 2035 Views

Mnangagwa 2023 re-election bid causes jitters

15 hrs ago | 997 Views

Chamisa makes waves in Binga

15 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Missing docket haunts acting PG

15 hrs ago | 633 Views

Police, soldiers to raid maize hoarders

15 hrs ago | 524 Views

Gukurahundi survivors still struggling to get IDs

15 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mnangagwa's Davos jaunt criticised

15 hrs ago | 386 Views

Tuli Manyange Dam work gathers momentum

15 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zimbabweans to benefit from Malawi dual citizenship

15 hrs ago | 567 Views

Lift sanctions on Zimbabwe, says AU

15 hrs ago | 304 Views

Probe into NSSA rot begins

15 hrs ago | 353 Views

Women's League endorses Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 124 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days