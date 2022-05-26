Zimbabwean man arrested over US$10 000 fraud

News / National

by Staff reporter

A-Chitungwiza man was today arraigned before the courts on allegations of US$10 000 fraud in a botched car deal.Innocent Chikakayi (36) who was represented by Kudakwashe Munyoro from Atukwa Legal Practitioners was remanded out of custody to June 21 for trial by Harare magistrates Yeukai Dzuda.Allegations are that on April 29, 2022 the complainant told an agent only named as Khumbula that he wanted to buy either a Toyota Corrolla Axio or a Toyota Allion motor vehicle.Khumbula posted the message on WhatsApp groups of car dealers known as Zim Car Dealers forum stating that he wanted to buy a car.Chikakayi responded by informing Khumbula that he had a Toyota Axio which he was selling.Sometime in May 2022, the accused called the complainant and they discussed the type of vehicle needed.The complainant said he wanted a Toyota Corrolla Axio to be ordered from Musina, South Africa.He was charged US$10 000 for the vehicle. On May 17, 2022 the accused called the complainant and informed him that he had bought the vehicle and would deliver it in Harare.Court papers state that they then met at Causeway Building in Harare, and the accused showed the complainant a Toyota Corolla Axio, silver in colour without a registration number, which he alleged that he was selling.Chikakayi failed to produce documents of the vehicle, which he alleged that he had imported from South Africa.He made a misrepresentation to the complainant that he had handed the documents of the vehicle to the person who had advanced him the money to buy it.They then went to Highglen Shopping Centre to get the vehicle documents.Upon arrival, the complainant paid the accused US$10 000-00.After a few minutes it is alleged that Chikakayi phoned the complainant and instructed him to follow him to room 58 in Highglen Complex to receipt the money advanced to him.It was during that time that the accused then fled with the vehicle.When the complainant came back, he discovered that the accused had fled with the vehicle. He then made a police report.Anesu Chirenje prosecuted.