Zimbabwean striker part ways with Scottish club

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
WARRIORS striker David Moyo has left Scottish Championship football side Hamilton Academical after requesting for a transfer to pursue other opportunities elsewhere.

Moyo, who has been at Hamilton Academical for the past three seasons, could not be reached for a comment on his next destination but the club released a statement yesterday thanking the Zimbabwean striker for his time at the club.

"The club have reached an agreement with David Moyo to release him from his contract in order to allow him to pursue opportunities elsewhere," read part of the statement.

"David, who started with Northampton Town, joined us from St Albans three years ago. David departs with our thanks for his time here, and our best wishes for the future."

Moyo scored 14 goals in 93 appearances for Hamilton Academical, famously netting winners against Motherwell and Rangers which endeared him with the supporters.

Moyo has been capped four times by Zimbabwe and was part of the squad at the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon earlier this year. Unfortunately he didn't feature in any of Zimbabwe's three group matches.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Moyo, #Striker, #Scotland

