Woman uses borrowed baby to claim US$1 800 from ex

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
IN a matter that left the Gweru magistrate court dumbfounded, a Senga woman allegedly borrowed a baby from her friend, which she used to claim US$1 800 from her ex-husband.

This was heard when Naume Chitsa of Senga suburb in Gweru appeared before Gweru magistrate Ms Beaulity Dube facing one count of fraud.

Chitsa of Nehosho area in Senga suburb pleaded not guilty. Ms Dube remanded Chitsa to 15 June on free bail. Chitsa is accused of borrowing a baby boy from a friend and lying that her ex-husband Mr Kevin Dube was the father, resulting in US$1 800 being paid towards child support.

It is the State case that on April 19, 2018, Mr Dube and Chitsa got married for about a month and separated over the issue of pregnancy. At the end of January 2019, Chitsa phoned Mr Dube advising him that she had conceived a baby boy and he should come to see his child.

From that day onwards Mr Dube was allegedly supporting the baby financially but was having second thoughts about the paternity of the child. In April 2022, the court heard that Mr Dube phoned his mother and asked her to meet with Chitsa so that she could have an opportunity to see her grandchild.

After seeing the baby, Mr Dube's mother advised him to take the child for DNA tests if he wanted to be sure he was the father. The court heard that Mr Dube stopped giving financial support to Chitsa. Chitsa approached the Civil Courts for a maintenance payment.

Mr Dube was summoned to appear in court as a respondent for maintenance. The court heard that before the trial date arrived Mr Dube received a phone call from one Ms Confidence Chikamhi who is Chitsa's friend who advised him that he had been misled into believing that he had a son with her.

Ms Chikamhi, the court heard, told Mr Dube that the child used to claim maintenance by Chitsa was hers. Chitsa and Mr Dube met in court on May 5.

Chitsa brought the child and Ms Chikamhi was called as a witness. The child went to Ms Chikamhi who told the court that he belongs to her.

Chitsa was arrested and the matter transferred to the criminal courts for prosecution.

Ms Thando Sibangani Dube appeared for the State.

Source - The Chronicle
