Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zifa say Highlanders should appoint coach

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZIFA say Highlanders should have appointed a coach for their next game against Harare City as they only allowed Joel Luphahla to be in charge of one game while Bosso sought a qualified gaffer.

Luphahla took charge of Bosso in their 0-0 draw against ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium on Saturday.

Luphahla is not a holder of a Caf A coaching badge as required by the Fifa club licensing to be in charge of a topflight league team.

Under the Fifa club licensing policy, which Zifa implemented, a coach without a Caf A coaching licence can't sit on the team bench as head coach on match day. Without a Caf A badge, a coach needs a special waiver from Zifa to take charge of a Premier Soccer League team.

Judging from the Zifa directive, Luphahla will not be getting a second waiver and a new coach is the only way out for Bosso for Sunday's match.

"We just allowed them to have Luphahla on the bench in order for them to get their house in order, but Highlanders should have appointed a qualified coach in their next game," said Zifa competitions and communications manager Xolisani Gwesela.

Highlanders are expected to name a new coach any time this week, with the club revealing that it had received over 20 CVs for the job last week.

Some of the coaches believed to have lodged their CVs are former coaches, Briton Mark Harrison, Zambian Kelvin Kaindu, Dutchman Pieter de Jongh, Amini Soma-Phiri and Egyptian Mohamed Fathi, as well as Mexican Javier Martinez Espinosa, Serbian Heric Vladislav and former Bulawayo City coach Philani "Beefy" Ncube, among others.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Zifa, #Bosso, #Coach

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe's US$3bn platinum deal all but collapses in a shambles

1 hr ago | 435 Views

Scandal-ridden Glencore has a big footprint in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 279 Views

Moyo to contest Mnangagwa, Chamisa for presidency

2 hrs ago | 1660 Views

'Chamisa, Mnangagwa will both lose 2023 elections'

2 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Eddie Cross says Zimbabwe should not dollarise

3 hrs ago | 860 Views

Woman scalds hubby's lover with cooking oil

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

Man loses US$74,000 in ritual scam

3 hrs ago | 454 Views

Mnangagwa admits failure

3 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Kasukuwere, wife issued with warrant of arrest

3 hrs ago | 999 Views

Obert Mpofu torches Gukurahundi storm

3 hrs ago | 470 Views

Mnangagwa's spin doctor says MPs are ignorant

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

Chamisa's activist 'abducted'?

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

5 awarded hero status on the same day

3 hrs ago | 314 Views

Zesa incurs more debt

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zec closes voters roll

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

NOIC in US$20m upgrade of Feruka pipeline

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mthulisi Ncube reminded of PWDs

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Gold panners dig under Kwekwe school

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

JSC, former judge fight over vehicle

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Man killed over beer

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

High-level indaba for Gwayi-Shangani

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

6 Kenyans arrested for using fake Zimbabwe immigration stamps

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Woman uses borrowed baby to claim US$1 800 from ex

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwean striker part ways with Scottish club

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

New Act unifies all marriage laws

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Delta loses multimillion rand appeal

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Pomona model to be replicated in other cities

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mushikashika robberies increase

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Cargo tracking improves Zimra tax compliance

3 hrs ago | 16 Views

Wife attempts to murder husband's lover

14 hrs ago | 994 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested over US$10 000 fraud

14 hrs ago | 942 Views

Sex toys vendor granted ZW$30k bail

14 hrs ago | 691 Views

Unknown Major general declared a hero

14 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Woman jailed for stealing ex-boyfriend's money

16 hrs ago | 712 Views

Why do Zim Christians believe in God's protection only against other ordinary citizens but terrified of resisting brutal regime?

17 hrs ago | 656 Views

ZimAchievers mark 11th anniversary in style

17 hrs ago | 306 Views

Chiredzi, Mutoko learners access digital resources without data connection

18 hrs ago | 401 Views

Zimbabwe ruling establishment should stop abusing baseless 'illegal regime change' accusations to stifle legitimate dissent!

18 hrs ago | 238 Views

CCC Binga MP Dubeko Sibanda's wife joins ZANU PF

23 hrs ago | 5232 Views

PHOTOS: Alleged ZANU PF hooligans beat up CCC members

23 hrs ago | 2318 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days