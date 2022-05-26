Man killed over beer

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 34-YEAR-OLD Gweru man was fatally stabbed last Saturday following a misunderstanding over beer.Confirming the incident yesterday Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said: "ZRP confirms investigating a case of murder where a 34-year-old man, Liberty Machaya of Mkoba 15 in Gweru died after being stabbed on the chest with a sharp object by an unknown assailant."The incident occurred on May 28 at about 2100hrs at Mkoba 18 shopping centre. It is alleged that one Nyasha Mutede aged 28 and the now-deceased Liberty Machaya were both drinking beer at Mkoba 18. Later that night, Mutede found Machaya lying unconscious at the same shopping centre."Mahoko said when police attended the scene; they discovered that Machaya had a stab wound on the chest.He said Machaya was ferried to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Mahoko said the suspect was still at large and appealed to members of the public who might have witnessed the incident to assist police with information.Information gathered by NewsDay, however, indicates that Machaya had an altercation with a gold panner who had spilled his beer leading to an altercation.The suspect then stabbed Machaya with a knife on the chest and disappeared into the dark.