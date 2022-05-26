Mthulisi Ncube reminded of PWDs

News / National

by Staff reporter

FINANCE minister Mthuli Ncube has been reminded to timely release funding for social services for people living with disabilities (PWDs).The reminder came during the 2022 national budget feedback public hearings by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Budget and Finance in Harare. The feedback meetings are being held across Zimbabwe's 10 provinces.National Council of the Disabled Persons in Zimbabwe representative Patani Mulalazi said: "There is need to improve the welfare of PWDs and avail facilities that are friendly for the disabled, especially on public transport and buildings. Wheelchairs for the disabled are very expensive, and government should help us to get wheelchairs."Another participant Jennifer Madzisa said Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) vehicles were not user-friendly for PWDs."In terms of devolution, we are now almost in the mid-year and still the devolution funds allocated have not been disbursed. The disbursement of money for projects is too slow," Madzisa said.Harare resident Abel Sibanda said: "Government needs to act on audit reports by Auditor-General Mildred Chiri to ensure that it deals with issues of excess expenditure.""We don't have a viable industry in the country and informal traders can add onto the tax revenue base if they work in proper places. Workplaces for informal traders need to accommodate PWDs," another resident identified as Kuveya said.Aids and Arts Foundation director Emmanuel Gasa said: "The current situation in the health sector is deplorable. We are asking for the Ministry of Finance to timely disburse funds to purchase equipment for cancer machines to improve our health sector."