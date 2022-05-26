Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Obert Mpofu torches Gukurahundi storm

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MATABELELAND pressure group Ibhetshu likaZulu has blasted Zanu-PF bigwig Obert Mpofu for downplaying the Gukurahundi massacres in a video that went viral this week.

Gukurahundi is a thorny issue in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces were an estimated 20 000 people were killed in the 1980s during civil unrest. The killings ended in 1987 after the late former President Robert Mugabe and late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo signed the Unity Accord.

Government has never publicly apologised for the mass killings and the victims have never been compensated.

During an interview with CITE at the weekend, Mpofu said: "Something painful (Gukurahundi) cannot continue to be talked about because it does not build. We cannot keep reminding people about this all the time because Mugabe and Nkomo discussed and put an end to the issue."

Ibhetshu likaZulu co-ordinator Mbuso Fuzwayo described Mpofu's utterances as insensitive.

"If we have denialists like Mpofu, then we are far from resolving the Gukurahundi issue. We should openly speak about our past experiences," he said. Fuzwayo said he was pained that Gukurahundi memorial plaques continued to be destroyed.

"Telling people that Gukurahundi was resolved by Nkomo and Mugabe is nonsense, or failure to understand that a genocide cannot be resolved by two political leaders without involving the families affected, or without using a victim-centred approach," he said.

Fuzwayo added that Ibhetshu likaZulu was mobilising resources to replace Gukurahundi plaques that were vandalised at Bhalagwe in Kezi, Matabeleland South and at Silobela in the Midlands province.

The Bhalagwe plaques were vandalised three times since the programme started.

"We are working to replace the plaques that were destroyed and we are currently engaging communities on what they want done to properly address the genocide issue. The government must protect, and not destroy the plaques as a form of truth telling.

"If the plaques are protected, it gives people confidence that the issue is being solved," Fuzwayo said, adding that the last plaque was not stolen, but was bombed.

"This top bottom approach is not resolving the Gukurahundi issue, but it's silencing people. Give the victims a voice for them to heal (bottom up) and don't impose a solution. Allow them to mourn if they want to," he said.

Human rights activist Effie Ncube said the Gukurahundi issue was not child's play.

"There is no way it will disappear without truth telling and justice. They can destroy, vandalise, and do all sorts of things, but the quest for justice and truth will remain until justice prevails. I urge Ibhetshu likaZulu to continue erecting plaques to push for justice and truth and remembrance of the
victims."

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has since tasked Matabeleland chiefs to consult their subjects on the issue. Critics, however, say it is a flawed approach because some of the leaders tasked to discuss the issue were involved in unleashing violence on civilians.



Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe's US$3bn platinum deal all but collapses in a shambles

1 hr ago | 416 Views

Scandal-ridden Glencore has a big footprint in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 269 Views

Moyo to contest Mnangagwa, Chamisa for presidency

2 hrs ago | 1634 Views

'Chamisa, Mnangagwa will both lose 2023 elections'

2 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Eddie Cross says Zimbabwe should not dollarise

2 hrs ago | 842 Views

Woman scalds hubby's lover with cooking oil

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

Man loses US$74,000 in ritual scam

2 hrs ago | 449 Views

Mnangagwa admits failure

2 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Kasukuwere, wife issued with warrant of arrest

2 hrs ago | 973 Views

Mnangagwa's spin doctor says MPs are ignorant

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Chamisa's activist 'abducted'?

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

5 awarded hero status on the same day

3 hrs ago | 308 Views

Zesa incurs more debt

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zec closes voters roll

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

NOIC in US$20m upgrade of Feruka pipeline

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mthulisi Ncube reminded of PWDs

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Gold panners dig under Kwekwe school

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

JSC, former judge fight over vehicle

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Man killed over beer

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

High-level indaba for Gwayi-Shangani

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zifa say Highlanders should appoint coach

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

6 Kenyans arrested for using fake Zimbabwe immigration stamps

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Woman uses borrowed baby to claim US$1 800 from ex

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwean striker part ways with Scottish club

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

New Act unifies all marriage laws

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Delta loses multimillion rand appeal

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Pomona model to be replicated in other cities

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mushikashika robberies increase

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Cargo tracking improves Zimra tax compliance

3 hrs ago | 16 Views

Wife attempts to murder husband's lover

14 hrs ago | 994 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested over US$10 000 fraud

14 hrs ago | 942 Views

Sex toys vendor granted ZW$30k bail

14 hrs ago | 690 Views

Unknown Major general declared a hero

14 hrs ago | 1600 Views

Woman jailed for stealing ex-boyfriend's money

16 hrs ago | 712 Views

Why do Zim Christians believe in God's protection only against other ordinary citizens but terrified of resisting brutal regime?

17 hrs ago | 656 Views

ZimAchievers mark 11th anniversary in style

17 hrs ago | 306 Views

Chiredzi, Mutoko learners access digital resources without data connection

18 hrs ago | 401 Views

Zimbabwe ruling establishment should stop abusing baseless 'illegal regime change' accusations to stifle legitimate dissent!

18 hrs ago | 238 Views

CCC Binga MP Dubeko Sibanda's wife joins ZANU PF

23 hrs ago | 5230 Views

PHOTOS: Alleged ZANU PF hooligans beat up CCC members

23 hrs ago | 2318 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days