Woman scalds hubby's lover with cooking oil

News / National

by Staff reporter

AN 18-year-old Epworth woman has landed in the dock after she scalded her husband's mistress with hot cooking oil.Patricia Gwanyamwanya from Jacha appeared before magistrate Yeukai Dzuda, Monday, charged with attempted murder.She was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to June 16, 2022 for routine remand.According to prosecutor, Anesu Chirenje, the victim, Nomsa Kibikira, is currently admitted at Harare Hospital where she is battling for life.It is the state's case that the incident took place on May 28.The court heard that Gwanyamwanya established that Kubikira was having an affair with her husband.Prosecutors allege that she went on to boil a pot of cooking oil, which she poured on Kubikira.Events regarding where the incident took place were not outlined.