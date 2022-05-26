George Charamba blasts Mudenda over diaspora vote

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

ZANU PF technocrats have come out guns blazing against speaker of parliament Jacob Mudenda for going against the party and promoting a diaspora vote.Mudenda urged MPs to consider electoral reforms and include a diaspora vote. Parliament has the power to change the law and allow a diaspora vote in the 2023 elections.ZANU PF technocrats are arguing that ZANU PF and it's leaders are currently under sanctions therefore it will be uneven ground as the party cannot campaign freely and fairly amongst the diaspora due to sanctions.A Twitter user Charlene Shumba posted on Twitter that, "How do you call for a diaspora vote when our leaders are sanctioned and unable to campaign there?? Zviri safe here izvi speaker!!!"George Charamba under the moniker Tinoedza Zvimwe responded saying, "Even then on the basis of which law? He presides over Legislature and knows very well there is no legal requirement for this!!!!"He has been accused of fraternizing with foreign embassies and being compromised and not serving the interests of the party.Mudenda is allegedly positioning himself to replace Kembo Mohadi as Vice President of Zimbabwe at the National People's conference slated for this year.Jacob Mudenda could not be reached for comment on the issue.