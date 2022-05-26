Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

George Charamba blasts Mudenda over diaspora vote

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
ZANU PF technocrats have come out guns blazing against speaker of parliament Jacob Mudenda for going against the party and promoting a diaspora vote.

Mudenda urged MPs to consider electoral reforms and include a  diaspora vote. Parliament has the power to change the law and allow a diaspora vote in the 2023 elections.

ZANU PF technocrats are arguing that ZANU PF and it's leaders are currently under sanctions therefore it will be uneven ground as the party cannot campaign freely and fairly amongst the diaspora due to sanctions.


A Twitter user Charlene Shumba posted on Twitter that, "How do you call for a diaspora vote when our leaders are sanctioned and unable to campaign there?? Zviri safe here izvi speaker!!!"

George Charamba under the moniker Tinoedza Zvimwe responded saying, "Even then on the basis of which law? He presides over Legislature and knows very well there is no legal requirement for this!!!!"

He has been accused of fraternizing with foreign embassies and being compromised and not serving the interests of the party.

 Mudenda is allegedly positioning himself to replace Kembo Mohadi as Vice President of Zimbabwe at the National People's conference slated for this year.

Jacob Mudenda could not be reached for comment on the issue.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Chief Nhlamba of Gwanda granted state-assisted funeral

13 mins ago | 16 Views

New York Times's Zimbabwe freelancer case drags on

13 mins ago | 11 Views

Govt warns politicians over community radio stations

14 mins ago | 26 Views

MSU's skewed retrenchment scheme backfires

14 mins ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged to complete outstanding projects in honour of Chief Mabhikwa

14 mins ago | 19 Views

'Gukurahundi is not a Matebeleland issue'

15 mins ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe nurses pile pressure on Mnangagwa

25 mins ago | 123 Views

Harare will not pay even a cent on Pomona deal, Mafume vows

26 mins ago | 94 Views

Sisa Senkosi finally clinches ZimAchievers Award

37 mins ago | 46 Views

ZANU PF Politburo to meet on Wednesday

1 hr ago | 252 Views

'Mnangagwa wants to appoint Mthuli Ncube as Vice President'

2 hrs ago | 1286 Views

Zimbabwe's US$3bn platinum deal all but collapses in a shambles

5 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Scandal-ridden Glencore has a big footprint in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 791 Views

Moyo to contest Mnangagwa, Chamisa for presidency

6 hrs ago | 3378 Views

'Chamisa, Mnangagwa will both lose 2023 elections'

6 hrs ago | 3830 Views

Eddie Cross says Zimbabwe should not dollarise

6 hrs ago | 2075 Views

Woman scalds hubby's lover with cooking oil

6 hrs ago | 738 Views

Man loses US$74,000 in ritual scam

6 hrs ago | 982 Views

Mnangagwa admits failure

6 hrs ago | 2669 Views

Kasukuwere, wife issued with warrant of arrest

6 hrs ago | 1775 Views

Obert Mpofu torches Gukurahundi storm

6 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Mnangagwa's spin doctor says MPs are ignorant

6 hrs ago | 833 Views

Chamisa's activist 'abducted'?

6 hrs ago | 358 Views

5 awarded hero status on the same day

6 hrs ago | 620 Views

Zesa incurs more debt

6 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zec closes voters roll

6 hrs ago | 319 Views

NOIC in US$20m upgrade of Feruka pipeline

6 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mthulisi Ncube reminded of PWDs

6 hrs ago | 319 Views

Gold panners dig under Kwekwe school

6 hrs ago | 290 Views

JSC, former judge fight over vehicle

6 hrs ago | 346 Views

Man killed over beer

6 hrs ago | 263 Views

High-level indaba for Gwayi-Shangani

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zifa say Highlanders should appoint coach

6 hrs ago | 206 Views

6 Kenyans arrested for using fake Zimbabwe immigration stamps

6 hrs ago | 171 Views

Woman uses borrowed baby to claim US$1 800 from ex

6 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwean striker part ways with Scottish club

6 hrs ago | 96 Views

New Act unifies all marriage laws

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Delta loses multimillion rand appeal

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Pomona model to be replicated in other cities

6 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mushikashika robberies increase

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

Cargo tracking improves Zimra tax compliance

6 hrs ago | 45 Views

Wife attempts to murder husband's lover

17 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested over US$10 000 fraud

17 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Sex toys vendor granted ZW$30k bail

18 hrs ago | 773 Views

Unknown Major general declared a hero

18 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Woman jailed for stealing ex-boyfriend's money

20 hrs ago | 759 Views

Why do Zim Christians believe in God's protection only against other ordinary citizens but terrified of resisting brutal regime?

21 hrs ago | 744 Views

ZimAchievers mark 11th anniversary in style

21 hrs ago | 341 Views

Chiredzi, Mutoko learners access digital resources without data connection

21 hrs ago | 440 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days