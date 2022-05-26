Sisa Senkosi finally clinches ZimAchievers Award

News / National

by Staff reporter

UNITED KINGDOM-based musician Sisa Senkosi is on cloud nine as she finally clinched her debut award at the Zim Achievers Awards (UK) 2022 edition.This was the maskandi artiste's second nomination at the awards that were held this past weekend. The awards seek to recognise Zimbabweans based in the diaspora for their outstanding and notable achievements.Having been nominated last year in the Cultural Ambassador category, Sisa Senkosi this year outshone competition from Tsungai Tsikirai, Ndebele Qho, Evans Marlo and Ivor Moyo.She said she is on cloud nine after her dream came to reality."It's exciting to have won the award. I really appreciate the love and support I got. Totally grateful to everyone who took their time to vote," Sisa Senkosi said.As a person who is big on cultural issues, Sisa said she is working on Isintu festival, an event that she hopes to host annually so as to promote the Zimbabwean and African cultures."I'm also finalising work on our next studio project," said Sisa Senkosi.