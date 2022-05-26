Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare will not pay even a cent on Pomona deal, Mafume vows

by Staff reporter
28 mins ago | Views
HARARE mayor Jacob Mafume (pictured) says the city council will not pay a cent to Geogenix BV, a company fronted in Zimbabwe by businessman Delish Nguwaya, describing the agreement signed by the local authority as the "mother of all corruption" that has to be stopped immediately.

Under the deal, Harare City Council is supposed to pay Geogenix BV over US$22 000 a day for the first year and will suffer consequences by way of heavy penalties if it fails to fulfil its side of the bargain in a deal that has been frowned upon by residents and stakeholders who say it provides evidence of corruption by government in cahoots with MDC-T councillors.

The transaction, under a deal titled Concession Agreement to Design, Build and Operate the Harare Pomona Waste Management Facility and Waste to Energy Power Plant, read in part: "On financial matters, as from the commencement date, City of Harare (COH) shall pay the fee to the contractor which shall be equal to the rate of US$40 (excluding applicable value-added tax) per each tonne of waste deposited by COH at the site, operated by the contractor from site's handover date. COH will pay the fee to the contractor within 30 days from the date of the invoice receipt by the contractor."

In the first year, Harare is expected to deliver 550 tonnes a day to Pomona dumpsite and over 200 750 tonnes a year, which translates to US$8 030 000 that will be paid to the Netherlands-based company.

"The contractor has based its business plan and feasibility study on minimum guaranteed waste quantities to be supplied by COH which quantities throughout the term should be for the first year not less than 550 tonnes a day and in any case not less than 200 750 tonnes a year," the agreement reads in part.

"…For the second year not less than 650 tonnes a day (US$26 000) and in any case not less than 237 250 tonnes a year (US$9 490 000). For third year, 750 tonnes a day and 273 750 tonnes a year."

According to the contract, from the fifth year to the end of the contract, council is expected to have 1 000 tonnes a day and not less than 365 000 tonnes a year.

The contract was structured in a way that will see the local authority, which is already struggling with huge debt, paying heavily for failure to pay or delays in payment.

"In case the COH delays in making the payments 60 days from the date of submission of their invoice from the contractor then the contractor has the right, reckoned from lapse of 60 days aforesaid, to extend the term of the construction period for the same period of the payment delay and also to stop providing services to the COH," the deal reads.

Invoices, the deal said, are supposed to be issued within the last day of each month.

"In the event the fee has not been paid within the periods specified in Article 22, the COH shall be liable to pay to the contractor the late payment interest calculated under the applicable law, on the outstanding service fee amounts. Such interest shall be due thirty (30) days after the invoice becoming due and payable."

But in all the drama, councillors linked to the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) are plotting to reverse the transaction, accusing the MDC-T councillors of working in cahoots with government officials led by Local Government minister July Moyo to push for the deal for self-aggrandisement.

"We will not pay even a cent," Mafume told The NewsHawks on Thursday.

"We have not paid anything as yet (and) we urge every stakeholder to continue as normal," he added.

The matter is now being challenged before the courts with Harare North member of Parliament Allan Markham saying there was no due process followed in coming up the deal that will prejudice the local authority and residents.

Source - thenewshawks
More on: #Pomona, #Harare, #Deal

Comments


Must Read

Chief Nhlamba of Gwanda granted state-assisted funeral

15 mins ago | 20 Views

New York Times's Zimbabwe freelancer case drags on

16 mins ago | 17 Views

Govt warns politicians over community radio stations

16 mins ago | 30 Views

MSU's skewed retrenchment scheme backfires

16 mins ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged to complete outstanding projects in honour of Chief Mabhikwa

17 mins ago | 26 Views

'Gukurahundi is not a Matebeleland issue'

17 mins ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe nurses pile pressure on Mnangagwa

27 mins ago | 132 Views

Sisa Senkosi finally clinches ZimAchievers Award

39 mins ago | 47 Views

ZANU PF Politburo to meet on Wednesday

1 hr ago | 256 Views

'Mnangagwa wants to appoint Mthuli Ncube as Vice President'

2 hrs ago | 1302 Views

George Charamba blasts Mudenda over diaspora vote

3 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Zimbabwe's US$3bn platinum deal all but collapses in a shambles

5 hrs ago | 1430 Views

Scandal-ridden Glencore has a big footprint in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 796 Views

Moyo to contest Mnangagwa, Chamisa for presidency

6 hrs ago | 3392 Views

'Chamisa, Mnangagwa will both lose 2023 elections'

6 hrs ago | 3854 Views

Eddie Cross says Zimbabwe should not dollarise

6 hrs ago | 2083 Views

Woman scalds hubby's lover with cooking oil

6 hrs ago | 739 Views

Man loses US$74,000 in ritual scam

6 hrs ago | 982 Views

Mnangagwa admits failure

6 hrs ago | 2679 Views

Kasukuwere, wife issued with warrant of arrest

6 hrs ago | 1783 Views

Obert Mpofu torches Gukurahundi storm

6 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Mnangagwa's spin doctor says MPs are ignorant

6 hrs ago | 834 Views

Chamisa's activist 'abducted'?

6 hrs ago | 358 Views

5 awarded hero status on the same day

6 hrs ago | 622 Views

Zesa incurs more debt

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zec closes voters roll

6 hrs ago | 320 Views

NOIC in US$20m upgrade of Feruka pipeline

6 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mthulisi Ncube reminded of PWDs

6 hrs ago | 319 Views

Gold panners dig under Kwekwe school

6 hrs ago | 290 Views

JSC, former judge fight over vehicle

6 hrs ago | 347 Views

Man killed over beer

6 hrs ago | 263 Views

High-level indaba for Gwayi-Shangani

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zifa say Highlanders should appoint coach

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

6 Kenyans arrested for using fake Zimbabwe immigration stamps

6 hrs ago | 171 Views

Woman uses borrowed baby to claim US$1 800 from ex

6 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwean striker part ways with Scottish club

6 hrs ago | 96 Views

New Act unifies all marriage laws

6 hrs ago | 333 Views

Delta loses multimillion rand appeal

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Pomona model to be replicated in other cities

6 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mushikashika robberies increase

6 hrs ago | 260 Views

Cargo tracking improves Zimra tax compliance

6 hrs ago | 45 Views

Wife attempts to murder husband's lover

18 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested over US$10 000 fraud

18 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Sex toys vendor granted ZW$30k bail

18 hrs ago | 773 Views

Unknown Major general declared a hero

18 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Woman jailed for stealing ex-boyfriend's money

20 hrs ago | 761 Views

Why do Zim Christians believe in God's protection only against other ordinary citizens but terrified of resisting brutal regime?

21 hrs ago | 744 Views

ZimAchievers mark 11th anniversary in style

21 hrs ago | 341 Views

Chiredzi, Mutoko learners access digital resources without data connection

22 hrs ago | 441 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days