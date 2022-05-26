Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe nurses pile pressure on Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
28 mins ago | Views
AN emerging union of nurses with a sound base of membership in Midlands and Matabeleland provinces has issued the government a two-week ultimatum to resolve grievances of the health workers or face a crippling strike.

The development comes as a huge blow to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration which is already under pressure from teachers and the entirety of civil servants who want their salaries reviewed upwards in line with the rising cost of living.

According to the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ), a family of five now requires ZW$120 000 a month to meet living conditions, yet the government workers are paid an average of ZW$30 000 monthly.

Led by Robert Chiduku, the Zimbabwe Professional Nurses' Union (ZPNU) is headquartered in Gweru and has membership of about 6 000 health workers.

A letter dated 23 May by the union addressed to the Health ministry's permanent secretary Jasper Chimedza and Health Services Board executive director Paulinus Sikhosana  gleaned by The NewsHawks, outlined the anger of the nurses over their working conditions.

At top of their demands is payment of salaries in United States dollars.

The ZPNU also want the government to release diploma certificates for nurses who have completed specified periods of time working in Zimbabwe on a bonding scheme so that they look for employment elsewhere in the world.

The government has a scheme in which it trains nurses while paying their tuition fees on condition that they work in the country for about two years.

The measure was put in place to avert brain drain as nurses who complete their courses race to go and work abroad, notably in the United Kingdom where salaries are way better.

"We are informed by our members that those who have already completed bonding are being denied access to their diplomas. We kindly request that your highest office facilitates a smooth flow to the issuance diplomas to those who have completed bonding," reads part of the ZPNU letter to Chimedza.

The letter was counter-signed by ZPNU secretary-general Douglas Chikobvu and president Chiduku.

The letter further reads: "We kindly advise the ministry of Health to liberalise post basic training and ensure that nurses progress to degrees instead of diplomas. Offering of post basic qualifications will ensure universal access to all nurses who want to upgrade themselves."

The letter was sent to the Health ministry in Harare from Gweru using an overnight local courier company, EMS Zimbabwe.

In an interview with The NewsHawks, Chiduku said the demands of nurses are justified.

"In short we are demanding full US dollar salaries because the economy has dollarised. We want release of diplomas for those who completed their bonding. We also want upgrading and regarding of primary care nurses as well as streamlining of post-basic diplomas to degree programme and allow universities to offer nursing programmes."

"When we make these demands we are not begging. These are things that we are entitled to. We are not working to get slave wages. We need US dollar salaries without going back. We have given the government and our employer the Health Services Board two weeks to resolve these grievances or we down tools," he said.

In the past, industrial action by nurses has resulted in dire consequences such as loss of life in public hospitals.

Many citizens rely on the public hospitals for medical care as they cannot afford charges levied by private health institutions.

While salaries and working conditions for nurses are deplorable, consumables and equipment such as cancer machines are in short supply in Zimbabwe's public hospitals, posing grave risks to citizens who cannot afford the services of private health centres.

Source - thenewshawks

Comments


Must Read

Chief Nhlamba of Gwanda granted state-assisted funeral

15 mins ago | 20 Views

New York Times's Zimbabwe freelancer case drags on

16 mins ago | 17 Views

Govt warns politicians over community radio stations

16 mins ago | 30 Views

MSU's skewed retrenchment scheme backfires

16 mins ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged to complete outstanding projects in honour of Chief Mabhikwa

17 mins ago | 27 Views

'Gukurahundi is not a Matebeleland issue'

18 mins ago | 46 Views

Harare will not pay even a cent on Pomona deal, Mafume vows

29 mins ago | 99 Views

Sisa Senkosi finally clinches ZimAchievers Award

39 mins ago | 47 Views

ZANU PF Politburo to meet on Wednesday

1 hr ago | 256 Views

'Mnangagwa wants to appoint Mthuli Ncube as Vice President'

2 hrs ago | 1302 Views

George Charamba blasts Mudenda over diaspora vote

3 hrs ago | 1706 Views

Zimbabwe's US$3bn platinum deal all but collapses in a shambles

5 hrs ago | 1430 Views

Scandal-ridden Glencore has a big footprint in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 796 Views

Moyo to contest Mnangagwa, Chamisa for presidency

6 hrs ago | 3392 Views

'Chamisa, Mnangagwa will both lose 2023 elections'

6 hrs ago | 3854 Views

Eddie Cross says Zimbabwe should not dollarise

6 hrs ago | 2083 Views

Woman scalds hubby's lover with cooking oil

6 hrs ago | 739 Views

Man loses US$74,000 in ritual scam

6 hrs ago | 982 Views

Mnangagwa admits failure

6 hrs ago | 2679 Views

Kasukuwere, wife issued with warrant of arrest

6 hrs ago | 1783 Views

Obert Mpofu torches Gukurahundi storm

6 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Mnangagwa's spin doctor says MPs are ignorant

6 hrs ago | 834 Views

Chamisa's activist 'abducted'?

6 hrs ago | 358 Views

5 awarded hero status on the same day

6 hrs ago | 622 Views

Zesa incurs more debt

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zec closes voters roll

6 hrs ago | 320 Views

NOIC in US$20m upgrade of Feruka pipeline

6 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mthulisi Ncube reminded of PWDs

6 hrs ago | 319 Views

Gold panners dig under Kwekwe school

6 hrs ago | 290 Views

JSC, former judge fight over vehicle

6 hrs ago | 347 Views

Man killed over beer

6 hrs ago | 263 Views

High-level indaba for Gwayi-Shangani

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zifa say Highlanders should appoint coach

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

6 Kenyans arrested for using fake Zimbabwe immigration stamps

6 hrs ago | 171 Views

Woman uses borrowed baby to claim US$1 800 from ex

6 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwean striker part ways with Scottish club

6 hrs ago | 96 Views

New Act unifies all marriage laws

6 hrs ago | 333 Views

Delta loses multimillion rand appeal

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Pomona model to be replicated in other cities

6 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mushikashika robberies increase

6 hrs ago | 260 Views

Cargo tracking improves Zimra tax compliance

6 hrs ago | 45 Views

Wife attempts to murder husband's lover

18 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested over US$10 000 fraud

18 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Sex toys vendor granted ZW$30k bail

18 hrs ago | 773 Views

Unknown Major general declared a hero

18 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Woman jailed for stealing ex-boyfriend's money

20 hrs ago | 761 Views

Why do Zim Christians believe in God's protection only against other ordinary citizens but terrified of resisting brutal regime?

21 hrs ago | 744 Views

ZimAchievers mark 11th anniversary in style

21 hrs ago | 341 Views

Chiredzi, Mutoko learners access digital resources without data connection

22 hrs ago | 441 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days