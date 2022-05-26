Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's govt urged to complete outstanding projects in honour of Chief Mabhikwa

by Staff reporter
17 mins ago | Views
Lupane West Member of Parliament (MP) Martin Khumalo has challenged the government to complete all the outstanding projects in Matabeleland North in honour of the late Chief Mabhikwa of Jotsholo, Lupane who died last week from injuries sustained in a road accident.

Speaking during the funeral service for the youthful chief, born Vusumuzi Khumalo in Jotsholo Saturday, the area legislator said government-funded projects in the province were moving at a very slow pace.

"This province has so many government-funded projects but they are moving at a tortoise's pace," decried Khumalo.

He mentioned the Gwayi-Shangani pipeline, Gwayi-Shangani Dam, Elitsheni Government Complex, Lupane State University and others.

"At a time when Vusa (late Chief Mabhikwa) was born, the people of Matabeleland North were very much concerned that Lupane was lagging behind in development," said Khumalo.

"When our father Nicholas gave Vusa this name he was saying he should raise and develop Lupane."

He said it was however sad that the two chiefs have since passed on before a number of projects could be completed for the benefit of the province.

"Unit 7 and 8 [at Hwange Power Station] , set to bring electricity to the whole country, are not yet complete," said Khumalo.

"Gwayi-Shangani Dam is 30 to 40 percent complete; the project of the pipeline from Matabeleland North capital should be completed. Chief Mabhikwa left the Lupane State University operating from Bulawayo. How expensive it is for students from Binga and Lupane to go for tertiary education in Bulawayo when the university is in Matabeleland North. We want the government to complete this project so that Chief Mabhikwa can sleep in peace."

He said the irrigation project at the Bubi-Lupane Dam was also not complete.

"Chief Mabhikwa left the Elitsheni Government Complex, which is equivalent to Mhlahlandlela [in Bulawayo] incomplete," said Khumalo.

"All this has not been done. We are waiting for the commissioning of that project to be done soon for the Chief to sleep in peace."

On the Victoria Falls Road, Khumalo challenged the government to move with speed in fixing it.

"That project has to be expedited because it is the face of the province, it is the face of the country as it is used by tourists," said Khumalo.

"It would be bad to lose tourists who bring us money on that road."

Khumalo said it was sad that both the late Chief and his father died before the fruition of the Lupane Methane Gas Project.

"Both Vusa and his father Nicholas left behind the methane gas project which can supply fuel to all 16 SADC countries for 50 years," said Khumalo.

"That's a lot of money for the country, Matabeleland North and Lupane. May that project be followed up for Vusa and Nicholas Khumalo's wishes to be fulfilled?"

The legislator further challenged the government to attend to mobile phone network challenges in the district and province.

"We have a booster which has taken almost five years being talked about but today the tower has been erected while the rest has not been done," bemoaned Khumalo. "That booster is set to help all schools in Lupane West, Lupane East as well as Gokwe and Nkayi. May that project be fast-tracked. Vusa wanted a network covering all his area."

He added: "The road to the chief's homestead started by the DDF (District Development Fund) some years back has not been completed and the chief has died leaving it like that."

Source - cite

Comments


Must Read

Chief Nhlamba of Gwanda granted state-assisted funeral

15 mins ago | 20 Views

New York Times's Zimbabwe freelancer case drags on

16 mins ago | 16 Views

Govt warns politicians over community radio stations

16 mins ago | 30 Views

MSU's skewed retrenchment scheme backfires

16 mins ago | 59 Views

'Gukurahundi is not a Matebeleland issue'

17 mins ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe nurses pile pressure on Mnangagwa

27 mins ago | 131 Views

Harare will not pay even a cent on Pomona deal, Mafume vows

28 mins ago | 99 Views

Sisa Senkosi finally clinches ZimAchievers Award

39 mins ago | 47 Views

ZANU PF Politburo to meet on Wednesday

1 hr ago | 256 Views

'Mnangagwa wants to appoint Mthuli Ncube as Vice President'

2 hrs ago | 1302 Views

George Charamba blasts Mudenda over diaspora vote

3 hrs ago | 1704 Views

Zimbabwe's US$3bn platinum deal all but collapses in a shambles

5 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Scandal-ridden Glencore has a big footprint in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 796 Views

Moyo to contest Mnangagwa, Chamisa for presidency

6 hrs ago | 3391 Views

'Chamisa, Mnangagwa will both lose 2023 elections'

6 hrs ago | 3854 Views

Eddie Cross says Zimbabwe should not dollarise

6 hrs ago | 2082 Views

Woman scalds hubby's lover with cooking oil

6 hrs ago | 739 Views

Man loses US$74,000 in ritual scam

6 hrs ago | 982 Views

Mnangagwa admits failure

6 hrs ago | 2679 Views

Kasukuwere, wife issued with warrant of arrest

6 hrs ago | 1783 Views

Obert Mpofu torches Gukurahundi storm

6 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Mnangagwa's spin doctor says MPs are ignorant

6 hrs ago | 834 Views

Chamisa's activist 'abducted'?

6 hrs ago | 358 Views

5 awarded hero status on the same day

6 hrs ago | 622 Views

Zesa incurs more debt

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zec closes voters roll

6 hrs ago | 320 Views

NOIC in US$20m upgrade of Feruka pipeline

6 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mthulisi Ncube reminded of PWDs

6 hrs ago | 319 Views

Gold panners dig under Kwekwe school

6 hrs ago | 290 Views

JSC, former judge fight over vehicle

6 hrs ago | 347 Views

Man killed over beer

6 hrs ago | 263 Views

High-level indaba for Gwayi-Shangani

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zifa say Highlanders should appoint coach

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

6 Kenyans arrested for using fake Zimbabwe immigration stamps

6 hrs ago | 171 Views

Woman uses borrowed baby to claim US$1 800 from ex

6 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwean striker part ways with Scottish club

6 hrs ago | 96 Views

New Act unifies all marriage laws

6 hrs ago | 333 Views

Delta loses multimillion rand appeal

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Pomona model to be replicated in other cities

6 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mushikashika robberies increase

6 hrs ago | 259 Views

Cargo tracking improves Zimra tax compliance

6 hrs ago | 45 Views

Wife attempts to murder husband's lover

18 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested over US$10 000 fraud

18 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Sex toys vendor granted ZW$30k bail

18 hrs ago | 773 Views

Unknown Major general declared a hero

18 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Woman jailed for stealing ex-boyfriend's money

20 hrs ago | 761 Views

Why do Zim Christians believe in God's protection only against other ordinary citizens but terrified of resisting brutal regime?

21 hrs ago | 744 Views

ZimAchievers mark 11th anniversary in style

21 hrs ago | 341 Views

Chiredzi, Mutoko learners access digital resources without data connection

22 hrs ago | 441 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days