Chief Nhlamba of Gwanda granted state-assisted funeral

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has granted the late Chief Nhlamba of Garanyemba in Gwanda, Matabeleland South, a state-assisted funeral.Vice President Constantino Chiwenga will represent the government at the funeral.Chief Nhlamba, born Denis Ndlovu passed away on Saturday at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).He was 75 years.He was installed as a chief in 2010."Chief Denis Ndlovu Nhlamba of Garanyemba area in Gwanda who passed on at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) on Saturday has been granted a State-Assisted funeral. Vice President Dr CGGN Chiwenga will represent the President at the funeral of the late chief," said Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr. Mischeck Sibanda.In an interview with CITE, Acting District Co-ordinator, Thulani Moyo said Chief Nhlamba had been unwell for a long time."Chief had been unwell for some time now; he had been moving in and out of the hospital until last week when we saw his health deteriorating," said Moyo."Last week we were at his homestead and we asked to take him to the hospital and he looked reluctant up until Friday last week where we took him to Gwanda Hospital and we facilitated for UBH until the unfortunate incident happened."Moyo said the Chief's death is a great blow to the development of Garanyemba."His death is a great blow to the development of the communal area of Garanyemba, he was very instrumental in leading some of the development initiatives, you think of Tuli-Manyange project that is ongoing, he was part and parcel of that development," he said."You go to Guyu-Chelesa there, we got a big irrigation that is to be commissioned on Wednesday on 1st of June, he has been very instrumental in mobilising communities to be part and parcel of that development activity, so it's a great blow to the people of Garanyemba communal area as well as the entire Gwanda District, it's a big loss to us all."Moyo said Chief Nhlamba's family has proposed for his burial to be on the 4th of June."At the moment we have a proposed date from the family but we want to merge it with the Government side as we just sent the letters but we are very optimistic," he said.Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Matabeleland South, Abednico Ncube said the province is saddened by Chief Nhlamba's death."As Matabeleland South, we are saddened by the loss of our Chief Nhlamba. He was someone who lived well with the people in the community, he also had a vision and treated people well, so his death is painful to us," said Minister Ncube.