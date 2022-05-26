'Ramaphosa knew about Glencore corruption'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Eskom chief executive Matshela Koko said he was consulting lawyers about igniting fresh investigations into President Cyril Ramaphosa-linked Glencore and its dirty deals at the power utility.This comes after the international company made headlines around the world for corruption and a bribery network that sought to advance the company's international influence.Glencore International has pleaded guilty and agreed to pay $1.186 billion (R18 461bn) in fines and penalties for corrupt practices in dealing with foreign governments.Former Eskom bosses Brian Molefe and Koko both testified that there had been an adversarial relationship between the power utility and Glencore.Ramaphosa, who was then head of government business and overseeing Eskom, was also chair of Glencore at the same time.He has been widely accused of facilitating deals for Glencore at the expense of Eskom and the taxpayer.Molefe has in the past accused Glencore of supplying sub-standard coal to Eskom. Speaking to The Star, Koko said he was vindicated by the US justice system as they were not afraid to investigate Glencore and find evidence of corruption against the company.Koko has also raised several red flags about Glencore's dealings with the parastatal. He accused the Zondo Commission of shrugging off his testimony. He said the findings in the US were proof that the Zondo Commission was flawed. "I have always held the view that Glencore is not an honest company."My experiences with the deals at Eskom was that no deals would happen ordinarily," Koko said."When Glencore supplied coal that was non-compliant to Eskom, they failed to pay the penalties... Cyril was the chairman and what he wants us to believe is that he was a hands-off chairman," he said.Koko said international corporations such as Glencore had been bullying officials in different countries because of political ties to influential politicians in different countries.Story continues below Advertisement"From March 2012 to March, Optimum under Glencore has not paid Eskom what is due to Eskom, which is more than R2bn. I raised this at the Zondo commission and it was swept under the carpet," Koko said.Adding his voice to the Glencoe developments, former standing committee on public accounts chairperson Themba Godi said the developments overseas raised questions about the authenticity of the Zondo Commission.He said there were indications that the commission could have been set up to deal with certain political figures.Story continues below Advertisement"I think this puts a spotlight on the just-concluded state capture commission. This proves that our commission was not vigorous. This commission made Glencore seem like a victim," Godi said.