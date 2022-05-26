Mutodi speaks on Vice President post

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Former Deputy Minister of Information Energy Mutodi has said the debate on the replacement of resigned Vice President Kembo Mohadi should continue.

Mutodi took it to Twitter saying,"The 2nd Vice President post aroused sensitive debate on whether discrimination based on gender,race or tribe must continue and whether the post is provided as an entitlement, a reward for the liberation effort or retirement slot instead of a provision for a future President."Mohadi resigned from the VP post after a sex scandal.Last month, Magwegwe MP Anele Ndebele raised a matter of privilege in the National Assembly, demanding to know when a second VP would be appointed in the spirit of the 1987 Unity Accord, which created two VP posts, one from the former PF Zapu party which was led by the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo and the other from Zanu PF.However, presidential spokesperson George Charamba said Zimbabweans should wait for president Emmerson Mnangagwa to appoint a Vice President on his own time.