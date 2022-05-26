Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kazembe fails to meet ZEC deadline

by Paul Ndou
2 hrs ago | Views
ZANU PF chairperson for Mashonaland Central province Kazembe Kazembe reportedly failed to meet the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) deadline for voter registration.


According to ZEC reports voter registration in  Mashonaland Central had a low turnout  forcing Kazembe to coerce district leaders to push people into vote registration.

"Voter registration for delimitation purposes closed yesterday and after ZEC reported that registration was poor in Mashonaland Central,party leadership pressurised Kazembe on vote registration," said an insider.

"There was pandemonium yesterday at Concession District Development Coordinator (DDC) office were people were bused by Kazembe as they tried to beat the deadline."

Surprisingly Kazembe acted two days before the deadline yet he had more than two weeks to promote the voter registration  exercise.

Kazembe could not be reached for comment.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF Politburo meeting cancelled

1 hr ago | 284 Views

If Zimbabweans don't need to be reminded of painful history why does regime keep telling us about colonialism?

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Mutodi speaks on Vice President post

2 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Armed robbers pounce at Hamara, steal US$13,000

8 hrs ago | 1972 Views

'Ramaphosa knew about Glencore corruption'

9 hrs ago | 1930 Views

Court suspends Mafume's suspension yet again

9 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Kusukuwere's once thriving orange estate now lies desolate

9 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Chief Nhlamba of Gwanda granted state-assisted funeral

9 hrs ago | 508 Views

New York Times's Zimbabwe freelancer case drags on

9 hrs ago | 222 Views

Govt warns politicians over community radio stations

9 hrs ago | 701 Views

MSU's skewed retrenchment scheme backfires

9 hrs ago | 984 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged to complete outstanding projects in honour of Chief Mabhikwa

9 hrs ago | 205 Views

'Gukurahundi is not a Matebeleland issue'

9 hrs ago | 494 Views

Zimbabwe nurses pile pressure on Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Harare will not pay even a cent on Pomona deal, Mafume vows

10 hrs ago | 654 Views

Sisa Senkosi finally clinches ZimAchievers Award

10 hrs ago | 154 Views

ZANU PF Politburo to meet on Wednesday

10 hrs ago | 555 Views

'Mnangagwa wants to appoint Mthuli Ncube as Vice President'

11 hrs ago | 4165 Views

George Charamba blasts Mudenda over diaspora vote

12 hrs ago | 4461 Views

Zimbabwe's US$3bn platinum deal all but collapses in a shambles

14 hrs ago | 1907 Views

Scandal-ridden Glencore has a big footprint in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Moyo to contest Mnangagwa, Chamisa for presidency

15 hrs ago | 4627 Views

'Chamisa, Mnangagwa will both lose 2023 elections'

15 hrs ago | 7043 Views

Eddie Cross says Zimbabwe should not dollarise

15 hrs ago | 3080 Views

Woman scalds hubby's lover with cooking oil

15 hrs ago | 888 Views

Man loses US$74,000 in ritual scam

15 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Mnangagwa admits failure

15 hrs ago | 4595 Views

Kasukuwere, wife issued with warrant of arrest

15 hrs ago | 2549 Views

Obert Mpofu torches Gukurahundi storm

15 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Mnangagwa's spin doctor says MPs are ignorant

15 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Chamisa's activist 'abducted'?

15 hrs ago | 486 Views

5 awarded hero status on the same day

15 hrs ago | 809 Views

Zesa incurs more debt

15 hrs ago | 377 Views

Zec closes voters roll

15 hrs ago | 427 Views

NOIC in US$20m upgrade of Feruka pipeline

15 hrs ago | 210 Views

Mthulisi Ncube reminded of PWDs

15 hrs ago | 406 Views

Gold panners dig under Kwekwe school

15 hrs ago | 371 Views

JSC, former judge fight over vehicle

15 hrs ago | 551 Views

Man killed over beer

15 hrs ago | 345 Views

High-level indaba for Gwayi-Shangani

15 hrs ago | 229 Views

Zifa say Highlanders should appoint coach

15 hrs ago | 309 Views

6 Kenyans arrested for using fake Zimbabwe immigration stamps

15 hrs ago | 259 Views

Woman uses borrowed baby to claim US$1 800 from ex

15 hrs ago | 395 Views

Zimbabwean striker part ways with Scottish club

16 hrs ago | 145 Views

New Act unifies all marriage laws

16 hrs ago | 528 Views

Delta loses multimillion rand appeal

16 hrs ago | 274 Views

Pomona model to be replicated in other cities

16 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mushikashika robberies increase

16 hrs ago | 351 Views

Cargo tracking improves Zimra tax compliance

16 hrs ago | 78 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days