Kazembe fails to meet ZEC deadline

by Paul Ndou

ZANU PF chairperson for Mashonaland Central province Kazembe Kazembe reportedly failed to meet the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) deadline for voter registration.

According to ZEC reports voter registration in Mashonaland Central had a low turnout forcing Kazembe to coerce district leaders to push people into vote registration."Voter registration for delimitation purposes closed yesterday and after ZEC reported that registration was poor in Mashonaland Central,party leadership pressurised Kazembe on vote registration," said an insider."There was pandemonium yesterday at Concession District Development Coordinator (DDC) office were people were bused by Kazembe as they tried to beat the deadline."Surprisingly Kazembe acted two days before the deadline yet he had more than two weeks to promote the voter registration exercise.Kazembe could not be reached for comment.