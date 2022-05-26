Zanu-PF Politburo meeting cancelled

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU PF postponed until further notice its Politburo meeting which was scheduled for tomorrow.The party's Secretary for Information and Publicity, Christopher Mutsvangwa, notified members in a statement."The Secretary for Administration, Dr DM Mpofu, wishes to advise all members that an ordinary session of the Politburo which had been scheduled to be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the home of the People's Revolution, Zanu PF headquarters, commencing 10:00 hours, has been cancelled," said Mutsvangwa.