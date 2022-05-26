Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ramaphosa hikes petrol, diesel prices

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The price of 95-octane unleaded petrol will rise by R2,33 a litre from today, while 93-octane unleaded petrol will go up by R2,43 a litre, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced yesterday.

Diesel prices will rise by R1,10 (0.05 percent sulphur) per litre and R1,07 (0.005 percent sulphur) per litre respectively, while illuminating paraffin will be R1,56 more expensive per litre.

The maximum liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) retail price will fall by 51c per kg.

The fuel prices were pushed higher by oil, with the average Brent crude oil price increasing from US$104.78 a barrel to US$115 over the past month.

Today's increases are smaller than feared after Treasury decided to grant an extension of the reduction in the general fuel levy.

The petrol levy was cut by R1.50 a litre for April and May as government sought to relieve the economic stress of surging fuel prices.

Around R6 billion of the state's strategic oil reserves were sold to fund the levy cut. But the sale will not entirely fund the extension.

The R1.50 relief will be extended from 1 June until 6 July, followed by a downward adjustment to the relief for the second month - to 75c per litre from 7 July until 2 August.

It will be withdrawn from 3 August, according to a joint statement from National Treasury and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

"Due to this significant monthly price increase, the Minister of Finance has today submitted a letter to the Speaker of the National Assembly, requesting the tabling of a two-month proposal for the extension of the reduction in the general fuel levy," the statement said.


Source - News24
More on: #Ramaphosa, #Fuel, #Diesel

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe army fed up with Mnangagwa, claims Chamisa

1 hr ago | 848 Views

Supreme Court dismisses Ndewere's appeal against tribunal

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Mthwakazi replaces Zimbabwe flag with party flag at Zim Embassy in South Africa

1 hr ago | 533 Views

Chamisa's CCC dismisses true story on Khupe office donation

1 hr ago | 390 Views

Mahere, Gappah face off in court

1 hr ago | 256 Views

Chamisa's CCC calls out police

1 hr ago | 369 Views

Gwanda court building condemned

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Man 'rapes' former lover's daughter (12)

1 hr ago | 133 Views

'Zimdollar in short supply'

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Grain runs out in Zimbabwe?

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Colonialism belongs to old time Britain

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe must align Broadcasting Act to Constitution

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Boyfriend kills lover, locks up body and disappears

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Harrison eyes Bosso return

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe police probe sale of human toes

1 hr ago | 346 Views

Mnangagwa praises UN award-winning soldier

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Faulty Zesa meters headache for residents

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Deadline for Bosso coach appointment nears

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Lupane Govt complex complete

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa headlines miners conference

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Varsity bursar up for $10m fraud

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Severe cold spell to hit Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 214 Views

Copper cable thieves fall in the hands of detectives

1 hr ago | 183 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meeting cancelled

11 hrs ago | 1086 Views

If Zimbabweans don't need to be reminded of painful history why does regime keep telling us about colonialism?

12 hrs ago | 579 Views

Kazembe fails to meet ZEC deadline

12 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Mutodi speaks on Vice President post

12 hrs ago | 2567 Views

Armed robbers pounce at Hamara, steal US$13,000

18 hrs ago | 2575 Views

'Ramaphosa knew about Glencore corruption'

19 hrs ago | 2704 Views

Court suspends Mafume's suspension yet again

19 hrs ago | 1977 Views

Kusukuwere's once thriving orange estate now lies desolate

19 hrs ago | 1988 Views

Chief Nhlamba of Gwanda granted state-assisted funeral

19 hrs ago | 566 Views

New York Times's Zimbabwe freelancer case drags on

19 hrs ago | 248 Views

Govt warns politicians over community radio stations

19 hrs ago | 770 Views

MSU's skewed retrenchment scheme backfires

19 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged to complete outstanding projects in honour of Chief Mabhikwa

19 hrs ago | 248 Views

'Gukurahundi is not a Matebeleland issue'

19 hrs ago | 546 Views

Zimbabwe nurses pile pressure on Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Harare will not pay even a cent on Pomona deal, Mafume vows

20 hrs ago | 780 Views

Sisa Senkosi finally clinches ZimAchievers Award

20 hrs ago | 186 Views

ZANU PF Politburo to meet on Wednesday

20 hrs ago | 584 Views

'Mnangagwa wants to appoint Mthuli Ncube as Vice President'

21 hrs ago | 5301 Views

George Charamba blasts Mudenda over diaspora vote

22 hrs ago | 5281 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days