Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Copper cable thieves fall in the hands of detectives

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
TWO Glendale based copper cable thieves' luck ran out when they stopped a team of police detectives seeking transport around 3:00 am.


The matter came to light yesterday at Bindura magistrates  courts  where  King Tsoro (27) and Honest Dombo (29) appeared  before provincial magistrate Shingirai Mutiro.

Tsoro was sentenced to 10 years while Dombo was sentenced  to 11 years since he had evaded arrest.

Prosecutor  Clement Kuwanda told the court that on January  5 the pair went to Taalnat private school in Glendale and stole copper cables which thay packed in a sack.

At around 330 am they went  at Glendale -Harare higway looking for transport to ferry their loot to Harare.

A team of five detectives who were on a follow up mission were signalled to stop by the thieves and they complied.

The detectives disembarked and introduced themselves and Dombo took to his heels while Tsoro was arrested after a search.

Dombo was subsequently  arrested two days after.

Value of the cable is US$424 and all was recovered.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe army fed up with Mnangagwa, claims Chamisa

1 hr ago | 853 Views

Supreme Court dismisses Ndewere's appeal against tribunal

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Mthwakazi replaces Zimbabwe flag with party flag at Zim Embassy in South Africa

1 hr ago | 534 Views

Chamisa's CCC dismisses true story on Khupe office donation

1 hr ago | 391 Views

Mahere, Gappah face off in court

1 hr ago | 256 Views

Chamisa's CCC calls out police

1 hr ago | 372 Views

Gwanda court building condemned

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Man 'rapes' former lover's daughter (12)

1 hr ago | 133 Views

'Zimdollar in short supply'

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Grain runs out in Zimbabwe?

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Colonialism belongs to old time Britain

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe must align Broadcasting Act to Constitution

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Boyfriend kills lover, locks up body and disappears

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Harrison eyes Bosso return

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe police probe sale of human toes

1 hr ago | 349 Views

Mnangagwa praises UN award-winning soldier

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Faulty Zesa meters headache for residents

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Deadline for Bosso coach appointment nears

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Lupane Govt complex complete

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa headlines miners conference

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Varsity bursar up for $10m fraud

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Severe cold spell to hit Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 214 Views

Ramaphosa hikes petrol, diesel prices

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meeting cancelled

11 hrs ago | 1086 Views

If Zimbabweans don't need to be reminded of painful history why does regime keep telling us about colonialism?

12 hrs ago | 579 Views

Kazembe fails to meet ZEC deadline

12 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Mutodi speaks on Vice President post

12 hrs ago | 2568 Views

Armed robbers pounce at Hamara, steal US$13,000

18 hrs ago | 2575 Views

'Ramaphosa knew about Glencore corruption'

19 hrs ago | 2704 Views

Court suspends Mafume's suspension yet again

19 hrs ago | 1977 Views

Kusukuwere's once thriving orange estate now lies desolate

19 hrs ago | 1988 Views

Chief Nhlamba of Gwanda granted state-assisted funeral

19 hrs ago | 566 Views

New York Times's Zimbabwe freelancer case drags on

19 hrs ago | 248 Views

Govt warns politicians over community radio stations

19 hrs ago | 770 Views

MSU's skewed retrenchment scheme backfires

19 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged to complete outstanding projects in honour of Chief Mabhikwa

19 hrs ago | 248 Views

'Gukurahundi is not a Matebeleland issue'

19 hrs ago | 546 Views

Zimbabwe nurses pile pressure on Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Harare will not pay even a cent on Pomona deal, Mafume vows

20 hrs ago | 780 Views

Sisa Senkosi finally clinches ZimAchievers Award

20 hrs ago | 186 Views

ZANU PF Politburo to meet on Wednesday

20 hrs ago | 584 Views

'Mnangagwa wants to appoint Mthuli Ncube as Vice President'

21 hrs ago | 5301 Views

George Charamba blasts Mudenda over diaspora vote

22 hrs ago | 5281 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days