Copper cable thieves fall in the hands of detectives

by Simbarashe Sithole

TWO Glendale based copper cable thieves' luck ran out when they stopped a team of police detectives seeking transport around 3:00 am.

The matter came to light yesterday at Bindura magistrates courts where King Tsoro (27) and Honest Dombo (29) appeared before provincial magistrate Shingirai Mutiro.Tsoro was sentenced to 10 years while Dombo was sentenced to 11 years since he had evaded arrest.Prosecutor Clement Kuwanda told the court that on January 5 the pair went to Taalnat private school in Glendale and stole copper cables which thay packed in a sack.At around 330 am they went at Glendale -Harare higway looking for transport to ferry their loot to Harare.A team of five detectives who were on a follow up mission were signalled to stop by the thieves and they complied.The detectives disembarked and introduced themselves and Dombo took to his heels while Tsoro was arrested after a search.Dombo was subsequently arrested two days after.Value of the cable is US$424 and all was recovered.