Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa headlines miners conference

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will be guest of honour at this year's annual conference of the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe to be held in Victoria Falls.

The conference runs from tomorrow to Saturday under the theme, "Consolidating growth drivers for the mining industry".

This recognises the growth in the mining sector.

Last year, the mining industry recorded a 3,4 percent growth, up from a contraction of 9 percent in 2020 when Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions cut output.

The Chamber of Mines says the conference is expected to help in shaping Government policy to promote growth in the mining sector in the medium to long-term, in line Vision 2030 targets.

Over 350 participants are expected to attend.

Addressing the media yesterday, Chamber of Mines chief executive officer Mr Isaac Kwesu said this year's mining conference comes when "there have been significant positive developments" in the industry that have seen the commissioning of new mines for gold, coal, and lithium.

"The mining conference is the prime event on the chamber and mining industry calendar. It brings together all key stakeholders in the industry including Government, the private sector, investors, suppliers, and labour to discuss pertinent issues in the mining industry," said Mr Kwesu.

Besides President Mnangagwa as guest of honour, the Government team at the conference is expected to include Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando, Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mangudya. International speakers include Mr Charles Siwawa, the CEO of the Botswana Chamber of Mines.

Last year, the mining sector raked in US$5,3 billion, mostly as exports.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe army fed up with Mnangagwa, claims Chamisa

1 hr ago | 853 Views

Supreme Court dismisses Ndewere's appeal against tribunal

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Mthwakazi replaces Zimbabwe flag with party flag at Zim Embassy in South Africa

1 hr ago | 534 Views

Chamisa's CCC dismisses true story on Khupe office donation

1 hr ago | 391 Views

Mahere, Gappah face off in court

1 hr ago | 257 Views

Chamisa's CCC calls out police

1 hr ago | 374 Views

Gwanda court building condemned

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Man 'rapes' former lover's daughter (12)

1 hr ago | 133 Views

'Zimdollar in short supply'

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Grain runs out in Zimbabwe?

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Colonialism belongs to old time Britain

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe must align Broadcasting Act to Constitution

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Boyfriend kills lover, locks up body and disappears

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Harrison eyes Bosso return

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe police probe sale of human toes

1 hr ago | 349 Views

Mnangagwa praises UN award-winning soldier

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Faulty Zesa meters headache for residents

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Deadline for Bosso coach appointment nears

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Lupane Govt complex complete

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Varsity bursar up for $10m fraud

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Severe cold spell to hit Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 215 Views

Copper cable thieves fall in the hands of detectives

1 hr ago | 183 Views

Ramaphosa hikes petrol, diesel prices

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meeting cancelled

11 hrs ago | 1086 Views

If Zimbabweans don't need to be reminded of painful history why does regime keep telling us about colonialism?

12 hrs ago | 579 Views

Kazembe fails to meet ZEC deadline

12 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Mutodi speaks on Vice President post

12 hrs ago | 2568 Views

Armed robbers pounce at Hamara, steal US$13,000

18 hrs ago | 2575 Views

'Ramaphosa knew about Glencore corruption'

19 hrs ago | 2704 Views

Court suspends Mafume's suspension yet again

19 hrs ago | 1977 Views

Kusukuwere's once thriving orange estate now lies desolate

19 hrs ago | 1988 Views

Chief Nhlamba of Gwanda granted state-assisted funeral

19 hrs ago | 566 Views

New York Times's Zimbabwe freelancer case drags on

19 hrs ago | 248 Views

Govt warns politicians over community radio stations

19 hrs ago | 770 Views

MSU's skewed retrenchment scheme backfires

19 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged to complete outstanding projects in honour of Chief Mabhikwa

19 hrs ago | 248 Views

'Gukurahundi is not a Matebeleland issue'

19 hrs ago | 546 Views

Zimbabwe nurses pile pressure on Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Harare will not pay even a cent on Pomona deal, Mafume vows

20 hrs ago | 780 Views

Sisa Senkosi finally clinches ZimAchievers Award

20 hrs ago | 187 Views

ZANU PF Politburo to meet on Wednesday

20 hrs ago | 584 Views

'Mnangagwa wants to appoint Mthuli Ncube as Vice President'

21 hrs ago | 5303 Views

George Charamba blasts Mudenda over diaspora vote

22 hrs ago | 5281 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days