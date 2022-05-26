Latest News Editor's Choice


Deadline for Bosso coach appointment nears

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Highlanders' executive is running out of time to appoint a Caf A certified coach to take over the vacant post before their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Harare City at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

On Monday, Zifa said Bosso caretaker coach Joel Luphahla will not be allowed to lead the team's technical bench in the Sunday game, adding that the special waiver granted to the club for him to lead the dugout against ZPC Kariba last Saturday will not be extended.

Luphahla was the only survivor in culling of the technical staff by the executive just two days after their abandoned league match against Dynamos which they were leading 1-0 in the referee's optional time when a pitch invasion by fans forced its suspension.

Luphahla has been in charge of training and is being assisted by Bosso 90 coach Melusi Sibanda, who also doesn't possess a Caf A badge.

Highlanders' chief executive officer Ronald Moyo said their hunt for a qualified coach is continuing, but could not be drawn into saying whether or not any contingency plans are in place in case the process is not concluded before Sunday.

"The search for a coach continues. We will be advising once a decision has been made," said Moyo.

Social media was awash with rumours yesterday that former coach Mark Harrison had been spotted in Bulawayo, but the claims could not be substantiated.

Harrison is believed to be one of the coaches who submitted a CV for consideration.

The Englishman's departure from Bosso in 2020 was caused by the withdrawal of financial support from his backers after the league was suspended before it had started following an outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.

The Briton, who joined Highlanders at the beginning of 2020, only took charge of one match, the Castle Challenge Cup, which Bosso lost 2-0 to league champions FC Platinum.

About 20 foreign and local coaches reportedly submitted their CVs for the head coach job.

Bosso said the majority of applicants were foreign coaches, who include the club's former coaches.

Among the coaches believed to have submitted their CVs for consideration are the club's former coaches, Zambian Kelvin Kaindu, Dutchman Pieter de Jongh, Egyptian Mohamed Fathi and Amini Soma-Phiri, as well as Mexican Javier Martinez Espinosa, Serbian Heric Vladislav and former Bulawayo City coach Philani Ncube.

Highlanders have been struggling this season, winning only three games in 16 outings. They have again failed to win outside Bulawayo, a misfortune that has haunted them since 2018.

They are likely to be awarded three points from their abandoned game against Dynamos and lose the other abandoned match against FC Platinum.

They have collected only 17 points this season and sit just two points above the relegation zone.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Deadline, #Bosso, #Coach

