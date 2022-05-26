Mnangagwa praises UN award-winning soldier

News / National

by Staff reporter

TOP United Nations Award-winning soldier Major Winnet Zharare is a classic example of the impact Zimbabweans have around the world, President Mnangagwa has said.Major Zharare (39), was last week honoured by the United Nations with a UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award for her outstanding efforts to integrate gender perspectives into peacekeeping activities.She had been on a 17-month United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan which ended in April this year. She received her award at the United Nations headquarters in New York, United States last week, in the process becoming the first Zimbabwean to receive such recognition."A true Zimbabwean inspiration. Major Winnet Zharare has been awarded the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year for her work in South Sudan."Her peacekeeping efforts are a testament to the impact Zimbabweans are having around the world," President Mnangagwa said through his official Twitter handle.The award recognises the dedication and efforts of an individual military peacekeeper in promoting the principles of UN Security Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security, as nominated by Heads and Force Commanders of UN peace operations.UN Secretary-General Mr António Guterres, presented the award to Major Zharare."Congratulations to Major Winnet Zharare of Zimbabwe, our @UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year!"Through her work in South Sudan, Major Zharare has demonstrated the invaluable role of women in building trust, advocating for change and forging peace," said Mr Guterres.Born in Mhondoro, Mashonaland West province, to a family of five girls and two boys, Maj Zharare began her military career in 2006 as a 2nd Lieutenant and deployed as an Infantry Platoon Commander, doubling as a matron, in Mutare that same year. In 2009, she joined the logistics corps and completed the Junior Staff Course at the Zimbabwe Staff College and the Company Commanders' Course at the All-Arms Battle School in 2014.She worked as a Protocol Officer from 2015 to 2019, after which she was nominated for deployment in UNMISS as a Military Observer in Bentiu, South Sudan, fulfilling roles including Chief Information Officer, Training Officer, and Gender Focal Point. Her tour of duty ended in April 2022.