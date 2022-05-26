Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa praises UN award-winning soldier

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
TOP United Nations Award-winning soldier Major Winnet Zharare is a classic example of the impact Zimbabweans have around the world, President Mnangagwa has said.

Major Zharare (39), was last week honoured by the United Nations with a UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award for her outstanding efforts to integrate gender perspectives into peacekeeping activities.

She had been on a 17-month United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan which ended in April this year. She received her award at the United Nations headquarters in New York, United States last week, in the process becoming the first Zimbabwean to receive such recognition.

"A true Zimbabwean inspiration. Major Winnet Zharare has been awarded the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year for her work in South Sudan.

"Her peacekeeping efforts are a testament to the impact Zimbabweans are having around the world," President Mnangagwa said through his official Twitter handle.

The award recognises the dedication and efforts of an individual military peacekeeper in promoting the principles of UN Security Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security, as nominated by Heads and Force Commanders of UN peace operations.

UN Secretary-General Mr António Guterres, presented the award to Major Zharare.

"Congratulations to Major Winnet Zharare of Zimbabwe, our @UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year!

"Through her work in South Sudan, Major Zharare has demonstrated the invaluable role of women in building trust, advocating for change and forging peace," said Mr Guterres.

Born in Mhondoro, Mashonaland West province, to a family of five girls and two boys, Maj Zharare began her military career in 2006 as a 2nd Lieutenant and deployed as an Infantry Platoon Commander, doubling as a matron, in Mutare that same year. In 2009, she joined the logistics corps and completed the Junior Staff Course at the Zimbabwe Staff College and the Company Commanders' Course at the All-Arms Battle School in 2014.

She worked as a Protocol Officer from 2015 to 2019, after which she was nominated for deployment in UNMISS as a Military Observer in Bentiu, South Sudan, fulfilling roles including Chief Information Officer, Training Officer, and Gender Focal Point. Her tour of duty ended in April 2022.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Soldier

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe army fed up with Mnangagwa, claims Chamisa

1 hr ago | 847 Views

Supreme Court dismisses Ndewere's appeal against tribunal

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Mthwakazi replaces Zimbabwe flag with party flag at Zim Embassy in South Africa

1 hr ago | 533 Views

Chamisa's CCC dismisses true story on Khupe office donation

1 hr ago | 390 Views

Mahere, Gappah face off in court

1 hr ago | 256 Views

Chamisa's CCC calls out police

1 hr ago | 369 Views

Gwanda court building condemned

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Man 'rapes' former lover's daughter (12)

1 hr ago | 133 Views

'Zimdollar in short supply'

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Grain runs out in Zimbabwe?

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Colonialism belongs to old time Britain

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe must align Broadcasting Act to Constitution

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Boyfriend kills lover, locks up body and disappears

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Harrison eyes Bosso return

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe police probe sale of human toes

1 hr ago | 346 Views

Faulty Zesa meters headache for residents

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Deadline for Bosso coach appointment nears

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Lupane Govt complex complete

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa headlines miners conference

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Varsity bursar up for $10m fraud

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Severe cold spell to hit Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 214 Views

Copper cable thieves fall in the hands of detectives

1 hr ago | 183 Views

Ramaphosa hikes petrol, diesel prices

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meeting cancelled

11 hrs ago | 1086 Views

If Zimbabweans don't need to be reminded of painful history why does regime keep telling us about colonialism?

12 hrs ago | 579 Views

Kazembe fails to meet ZEC deadline

12 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Mutodi speaks on Vice President post

12 hrs ago | 2565 Views

Armed robbers pounce at Hamara, steal US$13,000

18 hrs ago | 2575 Views

'Ramaphosa knew about Glencore corruption'

19 hrs ago | 2704 Views

Court suspends Mafume's suspension yet again

19 hrs ago | 1977 Views

Kusukuwere's once thriving orange estate now lies desolate

19 hrs ago | 1988 Views

Chief Nhlamba of Gwanda granted state-assisted funeral

19 hrs ago | 566 Views

New York Times's Zimbabwe freelancer case drags on

19 hrs ago | 248 Views

Govt warns politicians over community radio stations

19 hrs ago | 770 Views

MSU's skewed retrenchment scheme backfires

19 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged to complete outstanding projects in honour of Chief Mabhikwa

19 hrs ago | 248 Views

'Gukurahundi is not a Matebeleland issue'

19 hrs ago | 546 Views

Zimbabwe nurses pile pressure on Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Harare will not pay even a cent on Pomona deal, Mafume vows

20 hrs ago | 780 Views

Sisa Senkosi finally clinches ZimAchievers Award

20 hrs ago | 186 Views

ZANU PF Politburo to meet on Wednesday

20 hrs ago | 584 Views

'Mnangagwa wants to appoint Mthuli Ncube as Vice President'

21 hrs ago | 5300 Views

George Charamba blasts Mudenda over diaspora vote

22 hrs ago | 5281 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days