Boyfriend kills lover, locks up body and disappears

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE on a hunt for a 26-year-old man from Bulawayo's Emganwini high-density suburb linked to the gruesome murder of his girlfriend whose body was found locked up in his lodgings.Confirming the case Bulawayo police spokesperson inspector Abednico Ncube identified the suspect as Mhlonipheni Ncube, while the victim is Ntokozo Ndlovu."On May 25 at around 8:06pm, a tenant occupying four rooms at the Emganwini house was cleaning when she sensed a foul smell coming from one of the rooms used by Ncube who occupied three rooms at the back of the house,"Ncube said."The tenant peeped through the keyhole and saw Ndlovu's body lying on the bed facing upwards. She then made a police report. Police found Ncube's main door tied from outside with a wire and a burglar bar was (also) locked from outside. Police had to break the padlock on the burglar bar, and untie the wire to gain entry to the house. The tenant identified the body as that of her friend, Ndlovu who was staying at the same residence."Police were also informed that Ndlovu was Ncube's girlfriend, and that she was last seen two weeks ago.Further investigations revealed that Ndlovu was reported missing by her brother Nqobani Ndlovu on May 12.Police said they discovered two kitchen knives with broken handles on the table, three screw drivers on a small table and a blood-stained yellow T-shirt under the mattress in the dining room.Ncube said the body had multiple injuries."The body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for a post-mortem. A manhunt has been launched for the suspect who is still at large," Ncube said.