Zambia arrests 436 illegal immigrants

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Immigration Department yesterday arrested 436 foreign nationals from different African countries for being in Zambia without papers. The Chinese & Indians who live here illegally are never arrested, our fellow Africans we treat them like criminals. We are betraying Kaunda !! pic.twitter.com/cjsl6QEicw — Joseph Kalimbwe (@joseph_kalimbwe) May 30, 2022

Zambian Immigration department has arrested 436 foreign nationals from different African countries for being in Zambia without papers.Ruling UPND Spokesperson Joseph Kalimbwe has condemned the arrest saying it goes against the values that the late founding President Kenneth Kaunda stood for.Said Kalimbwe, "The Chinese & Indians who live here illegally are never arrested, our fellow Africans we treat them like criminals. We are betraying Kaunda."If the Immigration Department was truly serious about cleaning Lusaka out of illegal foreign nationals, why did they only target African nationals & leave out the Indians, Pakistani ? This is just pure black on black hate & its a disgrace to our country."Recently Zambian police unearthed a crime syndicate in which two Chinese nationals allegedly hired two South Africans and a Ugandan to murder their fellow Chinese national in Chingola.The victim Zhang Lian, the proprietor of Lian-an Mining Limited, was shot at three times in the chest.