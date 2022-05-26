Chamisa targets Mash Central

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa told his supporters that he is now targeting ZANU PF strongest province Mashonaland Central as change is imminent.

Addressing party supporters in Kwekwe on Sunday Chamisa said people in other provinces like Matebeleland and Manicaland they are calling for change and focus is now on Mashonaland Central province."We are preparing for the next government, ZANU PF no longer stands a chance in provinces like Matebeleland and Manicaland,our focus is now in Mashonaland Central," Chamisa said."Change is imminent , change is coming!"CCC vice President Tendai Biti was recently in Mashonaland Central meeting their supporters and urging them to preach the message of change.However, ZANU PF Mazowe Disttrict hijacked a memorial service of the late Shelton Zongoro which both parties claim to be theirs.Chamisa who was scheduled to be a guest of honour had to cancel his visit afterr ZANU PF Mazowe District Coordinating Committee leadership took over the event.