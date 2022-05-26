Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa targets Mash Central

by Simbarashe Sithole
Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa told his supporters that he is now targeting ZANU PF strongest province Mashonaland Central  as change is imminent.


Addressing party supporters in Kwekwe on Sunday Chamisa said people in other provinces like Matebeleland and Manicaland they are calling for change and focus is now on Mashonaland Central province. 

"We are preparing for the next government, ZANU PF no longer stands a chance  in provinces like Matebeleland and Manicaland,our focus is now in Mashonaland Central," Chamisa said.

"Change is imminent , change is coming!"

CCC vice President  Tendai Biti was recently in Mashonaland Central  meeting  their supporters and urging them to preach the message of change.

However, ZANU PF Mazowe Disttrict hijacked a memorial service of the late Shelton  Zongoro which both parties claim to be theirs.

Chamisa who was scheduled to be a guest of honour had to cancel his visit afterr ZANU PF Mazowe District Coordinating Committee leadership took over the event.

Most Popular In 7 Days