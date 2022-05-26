"Liberation Movement brotherhood a headache to regime change agents" Peter Mutasa says

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Peter Mutasa led Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) laments the ever strengthening brotherhood relationship among Liberation Movements in SADC as its major stumbling block towards seeing through its western sponsored regime change agenda in Zimbabwe.This is contained in an 18 paged Norwegian Peoples Aid (NPA) 2021 Funding Proposal document dubbed "Civil Society Programme on Strengthening coordination and Solidarity in influencing the Democratic Development in Zimbabwe."The document was prepared and submitted to NPA by CiZC Director, Blessing Vava, and supposedly seeks to strengthen civil society influence on the "democratic" transition in Zimbabwe.In part, the document reads: "The brotherhood relationship among liberation movements continues to gain ground. Continuous interface with the liberation movements particularly ANC, SWAPO and FRELIMO will be critical in ensuring that a counter narrative on Zimbabwe is sustained. This is strategic in getting a buy-in from these movements that seem to be the insulators of the Zimbabwean Government."Despite the visit by President Thabo Mbeki in December 2019 where he met fringe opposition leaders and the MDC Alliance President, and the subsequent visit by an ANC and South African government envoys to meet ZANU PF, there seems to be no solution, honest and inclusive dialogue between SADC and all concerned in Zimbabwe."There seems to be no ultimate and people centered solution by SADC to end a two-decade Zimbabwe crisis. Apparently and with empirical evidence SADC seems to have continuously protected the errant government of Zimbabwe based on the SADC consensus and brotherhood approach."Predictably, CiZC in the same document expresses gratitude for the support it continues to get from its western handlers."However, on the international front, there is not much the government of Zimbabwe can safely say there has been a positive policy shift which guarantees them a place in the house of the global family."Meanwhile, political analysts view the project as part of efforts by western governments to push for the abolishment of the Patriotic Bill, Cyber security Bill and other identified statutory instruments that seeks to strengthen sovereign integrity of Zimbabwe.