AUDIO: Drama as Tatelicious accusses Minister TinMac of bedding socialites

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Youth, Sports and Arts Deputy Minister Tino Machakarika popularly known as TinMac has come under the spotlight after social media personality Tatelicious alleged that TinMac was bedding Zimbabwean socialites.The unhinged drama queen made claims that TunMac had bedded socialite known as Mai Titi and had dumped her for a younger socialite Anna Honde.Tatelicious has been known to release files on celebrities and whom they are dating. She made these allegations on her Facebook page in a live broadcast.Tatelicious real name Tatenda Karigambe Sandburg also alleged that TinMac had tried his luck on Bona Mugabe , daughter to former President Robert Mugabe. Tatelicious alleges that the advances on Bona Mugabe hit a brick wall after the scandal free Bona allegedly turned TinMac down.Tatelicious made these startling revelations in a broadcast that was full of colourful language which is not suitable for minors and public consumption.Follow the link below to listen to the audio please be advised that foul language is contained in the audio: