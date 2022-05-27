'I slept with mermaids and dead women' Bulawayo Prophet Jay Israel says

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

I was married for 6 years to a very beautiful invisible woman who is very jealous. Some call them mermaids but i have a different perspective altogether about her. We had sexual intercourse through dreams. I met her 6 times in person as she would appear to me once every year but mostly we interacted through dreams and when I attempted to get married three times in East London she destroyed my relationships and I dumped the innocent ladies because I didn't want them to die.



I hurt them badly as I left them with no explanation but it was for their good because the spiritual woman would have killed them!!



Greetings family, I am literally shaking because of the details I'll be sharing tonight . Finally i decided to share a bit tonight about the mermaid i was marrried to for 6 years. The sex rituals I did and the women i slept with during my time in the cult . Episode 3 is when i will continue with my journey to Harare .



I slept with almost a thousand women in 7 years and I'm sharing some of the details tonight at 8pm .



Please note that from last night Facebook will not be sending notifications that I am live but be rest assured that at 8pm sharp we will be live. So please spread the message and alert everyone to log on to this page at 8.

