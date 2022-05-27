Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'I slept with mermaids and dead women' Bulawayo Prophet Jay Israel says

by Mandla Ndlovu
29 mins ago | Views
South African based Bulawayo Prophet Jacob Dube (aka Jay Israel) has revealed that he slept with spiritual women who stay under the sea and dead women for power exchange.

In a thread on Facebook the Prophet said the spiritual women were possessive and do not want him to have relationships with other women.

Read the thread below:

I was married for 6 years to a very beautiful invisible woman who is very jealous. Some call them mermaids but i have a different perspective altogether about her. We had sexual intercourse through dreams. I met her  6 times in person as she would appear to me once every year but mostly we interacted through dreams  and when I attempted to get married three times in East London she destroyed my relationships and I dumped the innocent ladies because I didn't want them to die.

I hurt them badly as I left them with no explanation but it was for their good because the spiritual woman would have killed them!!

Greetings family, I am literally shaking because of the details I'll be sharing tonight . Finally i decided to share a bit tonight about the mermaid i was marrried to for 6 years. The sex rituals I did and the women i slept with during my time in the cult . Episode 3 is when i will continue with my journey to Harare .
 
I slept with almost a thousand women in 7 years and I'm sharing some of the details tonight at 8pm .

Please note that from last night Facebook will not be sending notifications that I am live but be rest assured that at 8pm sharp we will be live. So please spread the message and alert everyone to log on to this page at 8.


Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Harare residents petition City Council to cancel the Pomona waste deal

3 hrs ago | 375 Views

AUDIO: Drama as Tatelicious accusses Minister TinMac of bedding socialites

4 hrs ago | 1613 Views

Zimbabwe abandons debt relief initiative

6 hrs ago | 646 Views

Double interment open for other relationships, says BCC

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

Inflationary pressures choke Zimbabwe industry

6 hrs ago | 490 Views

European Investment Bank warms up to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 915 Views

Zimbabwe army generals confront Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6499 Views

ZimLive editor survives 'abduction' bid over Mnangagwa drink article

8 hrs ago | 1560 Views

Man up for raping his housemaid

8 hrs ago | 1671 Views

Zimbabwe toe-selling 'joke' misses the mark in Nigeria

8 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga divided by Cham]nakira's death

8 hrs ago | 1614 Views

Zanu PF knives out for Mudenda

8 hrs ago | 1984 Views

Police officer steals rations

8 hrs ago | 897 Views

Zimsec pegs exam fees in US$

8 hrs ago | 842 Views

African govts told to 'Shake off donor syndrome'

8 hrs ago | 116 Views

Retail outlets ration basic commodities as Zimdollar weaken

8 hrs ago | 515 Views

Water rationing looms in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mangwiro wary of Highlanders

8 hrs ago | 180 Views

Hunger stalks Matebeleland South

8 hrs ago | 163 Views

Chief Charumbira seconded for PAP presidency

8 hrs ago | 253 Views

MDC Alliance congress hangs in balance

8 hrs ago | 307 Views

Teachers, other civil servants face off

8 hrs ago | 936 Views

High Court stays protesting war vets case

8 hrs ago | 196 Views

Man axes co-worker in a sim card dispute

8 hrs ago | 226 Views

SA pilot dies while performing midair aerobics at Zimbabwe airport

8 hrs ago | 541 Views

Unknown hero's burial today

8 hrs ago | 432 Views

City of Kings turns 128

8 hrs ago | 121 Views

Private hospital doctors strike

8 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimdollar tanks to $308,5 against USD at forex auction

8 hrs ago | 180 Views

Basic goods prices gallop in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 428 Views

Zimsec announces exam fees

8 hrs ago | 326 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia, SA revitalise mining deal

8 hrs ago | 97 Views

Bosso in coach dilemma ahead of Sunday tie

8 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia deepen bi-lateral, trade relations

8 hrs ago | 102 Views

LISTEN: 200 000 Zimbabweans in South Africa are living on borrowed time

18 hrs ago | 14870 Views

Ramaphosa 'concealed a crime', says former spy boss

18 hrs ago | 1892 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days