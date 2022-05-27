Latest News Editor's Choice


Government forces Bulawayo schools to pay $7 000 each for celebration party

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
 Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Bulawayo Metropolitan Province has instructed all schools to pay $7 000 dollars toiwards the celebration for the former Provincial Education Director Mrs Olicah Kaira who has been promoted to occupy the office of Chief Director.

The Ministry instructed the schools to state their names when doing payments.

Read the letter below:

RE: REQUEST FOR $7000 PER SCHOOL TOWARDS PROMOTION CELEBRATION OF THE FORMER PROVINCIAL EDUCATION DIRECTOR MRS O. KAIRA TO CHIEF DIRECTOR POSITION

The above matter refers.

A Request is hereby made for S7000 per School towards promotion celebration for the former Provincial Education Director Mrs 0.Kaira. Please deposit funds to the Provincial BSP2 Account by 17 May 2022.The name of school should be stated on the deposit slip and proof of payment to be submitted to the Provincial office Accounts department. Below are the account details.

ACCOUNT NAME :BSPZ BULAWAYO METROPOLITAN PROVINCE BANK :2B BRANCH :8`. AVENUE ACCOUNT NUMBER .4630-418887-080


Most Popular In 7 Days