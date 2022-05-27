Latest News Editor's Choice


NetOne employee arrested for stealing $150 000 000

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has announced that it has arrested one Daniel Kalira, a cashier at NetOne, after he allegedly stole approximately ZWL$150 000 000,00 from the mobile network services provider in an airtime voucher scam orchestrated over two years.

According to the statement, Kalira used the money to buy several vehicles including a Toyota GD6 twin cab, three Mercedes Benz sedans and two BMW sedans.  

All the vehicles were recovered by ZACC investigators.

It is alleged that from January 2020 to 23 May 2022, Kalira stole airtime from NetOne by falsifying his sales of airtime on the stock issue vouchers which he dispatched to Netone sales agents.

Investigations conducted by ZACC show that on the 25th of August 2021, the accused allegedly falsified issue voucher number 77064 where he indicated that he dispatched 17400 airtime cards of $100z.

Instead, Kalira had allegedly dispatched 80300 cards valued at $100 each depriving Netone of $7 990 000,00.

On the 26th of January 2022 Kalira allegedly falsified stock issue voucher number 77067 by indicating that he dispatched a total of 5917 cards of $100 each when he had dispatched 28416 cards depriving Netone of ZWL$2 250 000,00.

An audit to ascertain the actual amount stolen from NetOne is still ongoing.

Kalira appeared in court and was remanded to 27 June 2022 on ZWL$20 000 bail.

Source - ZACC

Most Popular In 7 Days