BREAKING: 9 Mthwakazi activists given community service

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

This is a developing story...

Information reaching this publication indicate that the Bulawayo magistrate courty has has handed down community service sentence on nine Mthwakazi Republic Party officials who include national league chairperson Sibongile Banda, Busi Moyo, Tino Nkomo, Mongameli Mlotshwa, Livvson Ncube, Welcome Moyo, Nkosilathi Ncube and Ackim Ndebele.The members were arrested sometime in April last year for public violence after they stormed into the Bulawayo Central Police station protesting the alleged harassment of their president, Mqondisi Moyo, after his house was allegedly raided at night by security agents.They were charged for public violence after they stormed into the Bulawayo Central Police station protesting the alleged harassment of their president, Mqondisi Moyo, after his house was allegedly raided at night by security agents.