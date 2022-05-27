Mnangagwa fires Karoro

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has removed Deputy Minister of Agriculture Douglas Karoro from office after he was accused of stealing presidential inputs.In a statement Chief Secretary to the President Misheck Sibanda said,"His Excellency the President of Republic of Zimbabwe Cde ED Mnangagwa in terms of section 104, subsection (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe has with immediate effect , removed Honourable Douglas Karoro (MP) from Office of Deputy Minister of Government, for conduct inappropriate for a Deputy Minister."Karoro's graft case is still pending before the courts and he is currently on bail.