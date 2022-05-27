Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa fires Karoro

by Simbarashe Sithole
4 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has removed Deputy Minister of Agriculture  Douglas  Karoro from office after he was accused of stealing presidential inputs.

In a statement Chief Secretary to the President Misheck Sibanda said,"
His Excellency the President of Republic of Zimbabwe Cde ED Mnangagwa  in terms of section 104, subsection (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe  has with immediate  effect , removed Honourable Douglas Karoro (MP) from Office of Deputy Minister of Government, for conduct inappropriate for a Deputy Minister."

Karoro's graft case is still pending before the courts and he is currently  on bail.



Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Nyaradzo expatriates wrong body to the US

3 mins ago | 7 Views

Ramaphos accused of kidnapping and bribery

18 mins ago | 42 Views

Food security headache hits Mnangagwa government

2 hrs ago | 493 Views

BREAKING: 9 Mthwakazi activists given community service

3 hrs ago | 450 Views

NetOne employee arrested for stealing $150 000 000

5 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Government forces Bulawayo schools to pay $7 000 each for celebration party

5 hrs ago | 1143 Views

'I slept with mermaids and dead women' Bulawayo Prophet Jay Israel says

6 hrs ago | 2214 Views

Harare residents petition City Council to cancel the Pomona waste deal

9 hrs ago | 1032 Views

AUDIO: Drama as Tatelicious accusses Minister TinMac of bedding socialites

9 hrs ago | 2849 Views

Zimbabwe abandons debt relief initiative

11 hrs ago | 881 Views

Double interment open for other relationships, says BCC

11 hrs ago | 439 Views

Inflationary pressures choke Zimbabwe industry

11 hrs ago | 819 Views

European Investment Bank warms up to Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Zimbabwe army generals confront Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 7788 Views

ZimLive editor survives 'abduction' bid over Mnangagwa drink article

13 hrs ago | 1846 Views

Man up for raping his housemaid

13 hrs ago | 1838 Views

Zimbabwe toe-selling 'joke' misses the mark in Nigeria

13 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga divided by Cham]nakira's death

13 hrs ago | 2021 Views

Zanu PF knives out for Mudenda

13 hrs ago | 2299 Views

Police officer steals rations

13 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Zimsec pegs exam fees in US$

13 hrs ago | 995 Views

African govts told to 'Shake off donor syndrome'

13 hrs ago | 147 Views

Retail outlets ration basic commodities as Zimdollar weaken

13 hrs ago | 605 Views

Water rationing looms in Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 181 Views

Mangwiro wary of Highlanders

13 hrs ago | 201 Views

Hunger stalks Matebeleland South

13 hrs ago | 197 Views

Chief Charumbira seconded for PAP presidency

13 hrs ago | 283 Views

MDC Alliance congress hangs in balance

13 hrs ago | 344 Views

Teachers, other civil servants face off

13 hrs ago | 1064 Views

High Court stays protesting war vets case

13 hrs ago | 213 Views

Man axes co-worker in a sim card dispute

13 hrs ago | 246 Views

SA pilot dies while performing midair aerobics at Zimbabwe airport

13 hrs ago | 660 Views

Unknown hero's burial today

13 hrs ago | 481 Views

City of Kings turns 128

14 hrs ago | 158 Views

Private hospital doctors strike

14 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zimdollar tanks to $308,5 against USD at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Basic goods prices gallop in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 476 Views

Zimsec announces exam fees

14 hrs ago | 361 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia, SA revitalise mining deal

14 hrs ago | 153 Views

Bosso in coach dilemma ahead of Sunday tie

14 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia deepen bi-lateral, trade relations

14 hrs ago | 118 Views

LISTEN: 200 000 Zimbabweans in South Africa are living on borrowed time

23 hrs ago | 26296 Views

Ramaphosa 'concealed a crime', says former spy boss

23 hrs ago | 2148 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days