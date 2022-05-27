Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ramaphos accused of kidnapping and bribery

by Staff reporter
21 mins ago | Views
South Africa's former spy chief has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of kidnapping and bribery in a case he has registered with the police.

Arthur Fraser said the case related to the alleged attempted theft of $4m (£3.2m) in 2020 at one of the president's properties and the alleged efforts to conceal what happened.

Mr Ramaphosa said "there is no basis for the claims of criminal conduct".

Mr Fraser is seen by some as an ally of former President Jacob Zuma.

Some believe the allegations could be linked to wrangles within the ruling African National Congress (ANC) ahead of a leadership race in December.

The police have confirmed that a case has been registered with them and that "due processes will follow", which includes an initial investigation.

Mr Fraser, who ran the country's State Security Agency (SSA) between 2016 and 2018, has said he has handed photographs, bank account details and video footage over to the police.

In a statement, he alleged that criminals broke into a farm in Limpopo province in February 2020 to steal more than $4m. They were then detained and interrogated on the property and paid to keep quiet about what had happened, the statement alleges.

In response, Mr Ramaphosa's office confirmed that there was a robbery at his farm in Limpopo "in which proceeds from the sale of game were stolen".

The president, who was out of the country at the time, reported the incident to the police's presidential protection unit, the statement from his office said.

He "stands ready to cooperate with any law enforcement investigation of these matters", it added.

After running the SSA, Mr Fraser went on to head the country's prison service. Last September, he was responsible for ordering Zuma's release on medical parole nearly two months into his 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court - a decision which was criticised by many South Africans.

He has also been accused of enabling graft while he was running the SSA by witnesses at an inquiry into corruption in the country during the Zuma presidency known as the Zondo commission. Mr Fraser has accused the witnesses of lying about him.

Mr Ramaphosa became president in February 2018 after Zuma resigned in the face of numerous corruption allegations, which he denied. The ANC remains divided between supporters of the two men. It is due to choose later this year who will be its presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.

The president has made combatting corruption a priority of his government. But his commitment to this has been questioned as the misuse of state funds, especially over money earmarked for fighting Covid-19, has continued during his presidency.

Before he became deputy president in 2014, Mr Ramaphosa was a prominent businessman with stakes in mining, telecoms, media, beverage and fast food companies.

In 2014, he declared to parliament that he owned $5m in shares as well as 30 townhouses. But it is widely believed that his wealth is greater than that.


Source - bbc

Comments


Must Read

Nyaradzo expatriates wrong body to the US

6 mins ago | 21 Views

Food security headache hits Mnangagwa government

3 hrs ago | 503 Views

Mnangagwa fires Karoro

3 hrs ago | 1186 Views

BREAKING: 9 Mthwakazi activists given community service

3 hrs ago | 457 Views

NetOne employee arrested for stealing $150 000 000

5 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Government forces Bulawayo schools to pay $7 000 each for celebration party

5 hrs ago | 1152 Views

'I slept with mermaids and dead women' Bulawayo Prophet Jay Israel says

6 hrs ago | 2221 Views

Harare residents petition City Council to cancel the Pomona waste deal

9 hrs ago | 1036 Views

AUDIO: Drama as Tatelicious accusses Minister TinMac of bedding socialites

9 hrs ago | 2860 Views

Zimbabwe abandons debt relief initiative

11 hrs ago | 881 Views

Double interment open for other relationships, says BCC

11 hrs ago | 439 Views

Inflationary pressures choke Zimbabwe industry

11 hrs ago | 820 Views

European Investment Bank warms up to Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 1694 Views

Zimbabwe army generals confront Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 7798 Views

ZimLive editor survives 'abduction' bid over Mnangagwa drink article

13 hrs ago | 1848 Views

Man up for raping his housemaid

13 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Zimbabwe toe-selling 'joke' misses the mark in Nigeria

13 hrs ago | 1659 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga divided by Cham]nakira's death

13 hrs ago | 2026 Views

Zanu PF knives out for Mudenda

13 hrs ago | 2299 Views

Police officer steals rations

13 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Zimsec pegs exam fees in US$

13 hrs ago | 995 Views

African govts told to 'Shake off donor syndrome'

13 hrs ago | 147 Views

Retail outlets ration basic commodities as Zimdollar weaken

13 hrs ago | 605 Views

Water rationing looms in Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 181 Views

Mangwiro wary of Highlanders

13 hrs ago | 201 Views

Hunger stalks Matebeleland South

14 hrs ago | 197 Views

Chief Charumbira seconded for PAP presidency

14 hrs ago | 283 Views

MDC Alliance congress hangs in balance

14 hrs ago | 345 Views

Teachers, other civil servants face off

14 hrs ago | 1064 Views

High Court stays protesting war vets case

14 hrs ago | 213 Views

Man axes co-worker in a sim card dispute

14 hrs ago | 246 Views

SA pilot dies while performing midair aerobics at Zimbabwe airport

14 hrs ago | 661 Views

Unknown hero's burial today

14 hrs ago | 481 Views

City of Kings turns 128

14 hrs ago | 158 Views

Private hospital doctors strike

14 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zimdollar tanks to $308,5 against USD at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Basic goods prices gallop in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 477 Views

Zimsec announces exam fees

14 hrs ago | 361 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia, SA revitalise mining deal

14 hrs ago | 153 Views

Bosso in coach dilemma ahead of Sunday tie

14 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia deepen bi-lateral, trade relations

14 hrs ago | 118 Views

LISTEN: 200 000 Zimbabweans in South Africa are living on borrowed time

23 hrs ago | 26404 Views

Ramaphosa 'concealed a crime', says former spy boss

23 hrs ago | 2149 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days