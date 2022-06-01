Latest News Editor's Choice


Nyaradzo expatriates wrong body to the US

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
In a major boob, Nyaradzo Funeral allegedly recently expatriated the wrong corpse into the United States of America in a development that has sent tongues wagging.

It is alleged that the parlor mistakenly expatriates a black corpse instead of a white body.

"They sent a wrong body to my employer's family in the United States and it was a major boob, said a source privy to the goings on.

"I think it's the pressure of work that is causing these countless boobs.

"At one day we can undertake 15 bodies and this pressure is causing these boobs.

"It's not deliberate but it's the pressure of work," said an employee who spoke on condition of anonymity.

In 2019 the parlour made a similar gaffe when they expatriated a wrong body to China.

Nyaradzo authorities could not be reached for comment as the managing director and operations director were unavailable at the time of writing.

However, this is not the first time Nyaradzo has exposed bereaved families to harrowing nightmares.

In 2015, they made a blunder which saw two Bulawayo families experiencing a body mix up.

Parlour's blunder saw a wrong body being buried in a mix-up that ultimately saw a six-week-old baby's corpse being exhumed for reburial.

The family's agony started when the family of the six-week-old baby went to collect the body for burial at Nyaradzo Funeral Parlour in Bulawayo only to be told that it had gone missing.

An investigation led to traumatising events that culminated in an exhumation and a reburial after it was discovered that another family that had lost a three-year-old baby had been given a wrong body – that of the six-week-old baby.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Mandlenkosi Moyo confirmed the incident in question



Source - ZiMetro News

