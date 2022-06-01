Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe, Russia ties to be cemented, says Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has said the cordial bilateral relations that exist between Zimbabwe and Russia which date back to the country's liberation struggle should be cemented and consolidated.

Speaking during a courtesy call at State House in Harare by a Russian delegation led by the chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Ms Valentina Matvienko, President Mnangagwa said the two countries have a long political history.

"I personally have very excellent relations with President (Vladimir) Putin. He has invited me to the Russian Federation. I met him there and had fruitful discussions of co-operation on political and economic issues," he said.

President Mnangagwa said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade briefed him that the discussions with the Russian delegation are going very well.

"I wish that you continue and conclude all the necessary arrangements, agreements and MOUs before you leave.

"It is critically important that we continue to share, cement and consolidate our relations," he said.

After meeting the President, the Russian delegation met the Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda and the Senate president, Mable Chinomona, separately at Parliament building.

Advocate Mudenda welcomed Ms Matvienko and her delegation and thanked her for visiting Zimbabwe.

In her remarks, Ms Matvienko thanked Zimbabwe for the warm welcome she received and invited the Speaker to visit Russia. She said Zimbabwe and Russia have warm relations, describing Zimbabwe as a reliable partner to Russia.

The two countries later signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Co-operation in the field of Scientific and Technical and Innovation activity.

Zimbabwe was represented by Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira while Russia was represented by its Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education, Ms Natalia Bocharova.



Source - The Herald

Most Popular In 7 Days